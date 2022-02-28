ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q5NEW_0clMdrVu00
Pietruszka // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Cincinnati that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X6Ovw_0clMdrVu00
Tripadvisor

#27. Prism

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1000 Broadway St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-1364
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Favorites Steak and Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6301 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230-5237
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sfViG_0clMdrVu00
Tripadvisor

#25. Phoenix

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 812 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-2006
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RkwVb_0clMdrVu00
Tripadvisor

#24. Subito

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 311 Pike St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-4213
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rVQjz_0clMdrVu00
Tripadvisor

#23. Losanti

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1401 Race St Over the Rhine, Cincinnati, OH 45202-7009
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=291bSb_0clMdrVu00
Tripadvisor

#22. Please

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1405 Clay St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-7644
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CPImi_0clMdrVu00
Tripadvisor

#21. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (449 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 21 E 5th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-3114
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UcvXZ_0clMdrVu00
Tripadvisor

#20. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (245 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 441 Vine St Suite 1H, Cincinnati, OH 45202-2821
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZSfg7_0clMdrVu00
Tripadvisor

#19. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 100 E Freedom Way #160 The Banks Development, Cincinnati, OH 45202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYWOQ_0clMdrVu00
Tripadvisor

#18. Red Feather Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3200 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209-1326
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gqr7A_0clMdrVu00
Tripadvisor

#17. Prime Cincinnati

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (216 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 580 Walnut St #100, Cincinnati, OH 45202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. The Mercer Otr

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1324 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-7119
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kPR0H_0clMdrVu00
Tripadvisor

#15. Quarter Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6904 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45227-4427
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tq4o2_0clMdrVu00
Tripadvisor

#14. Embers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8170 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236-2904
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JB8lF_0clMdrVu00
Tripadvisor

#13. Eddie Merlot’s

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (300 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10808 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242-3213
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A007V_0clMdrVu00
Tripadvisor

#12. Metropole Restaurant at 21c Museum Hotel

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (299 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: Walnut St, Cincinnati, OH
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HtngF_0clMdrVu00
Tripadvisor

#11. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3821 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tDuso_0clMdrVu00
Tripadvisor

#10. Mita's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Spanish
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 501 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-2320
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13psoD_0clMdrVu00
Tripadvisor

#9. Primavista

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (322 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 810 Matson Pl Ste 1, Cincinnati, OH 45204-1487
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZbXDL_0clMdrVu00
Tripadvisor

#8. Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, Cincinnati

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (726 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 700 Walnut St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-2015
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ydyx5_0clMdrVu00
Tripadvisor

#7. Nicola's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (345 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1420 Sycamore St Ste 3, Cincinnati, OH 45202-7356
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZFna5_0clMdrVu00
Tripadvisor

#6. Tony's Of Cincinnati

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (291 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 12110 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249-1731
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0Blf_0clMdrVu00
Tripadvisor

#5. Jeff Ruby's Carlo & Johnny

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (345 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9769 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242-7215
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Jeff Ruby's Precinct

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (913 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 311 Delta Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45226-2135
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YmK76_0clMdrVu00
Tripadvisor

#3. Boca

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (483 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 114 E 6th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-3202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Orchids At Palm Court

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,005 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 35 W 5th St 2801, Cincinnati, OH 45202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PsYBN_0clMdrVu00
Tripadvisor

#1. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (717 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 11023 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249-2306
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Brittney Griner, WNBA All-Star, has been arrested in Russia on drug charges

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia last month at a Moscow airport after a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. The Russian Customs Service said Saturday that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The customs service identified the person arrested as a player for the U.S. women's team and did not specify the date of her arrest.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Restaurants
Cincinnati, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Fox News

Putin's nuclear blackmail of Ukraine and the West continues

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is now in Russian hands. Europe exhaled when the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that the fire at the plant on Thursday night caused by Russian shelling was extinguished, that its six reactors were intact, and that there was no release of radioactive material from the plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Photos: Inside the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine seem to evolve by the hour. After months of failed diplomacy, weapons build-ups and saber-rattling by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia launched an attack on its western neighbor on February 24. Since then, much of the world has watched — and lent support in the form of condemnations, ammunition and sanctions — as Ukrainians have resisted with everything they have.
POLITICS
CBS News

Putin warns against creating no-fly zone over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that his country would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there. He said Russia would view "any move in this direction" as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members." "That very...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Fine Dining#Fast Food#Food Drink#Big Data#Americans#Steakhouse Price#Pasta Rating#Phoenix Rating#Italian#American Price
CBS News

These are the corporations that have pulled out of Russia

Car shipments were paused. Beer stopped flowing. Cargo ships dropped port calls, and oil companies cut their pipelines. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is leading some of the world's best known brands — from Apple to Disney and Ikea — to abruptly exit a country that's become a global outcast.
BUSINESS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy