Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Cincinnati that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#27. Prism

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1000 Broadway St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-1364

#26. Favorites Steak and Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6301 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230-5237

#25. Phoenix

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 812 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-2006

#24. Subito

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 311 Pike St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-4213

#23. Losanti

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1401 Race St Over the Rhine, Cincinnati, OH 45202-7009

#22. Please

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1405 Clay St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-7644

#21. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (449 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 21 E 5th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-3114

#20. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (245 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 441 Vine St Suite 1H, Cincinnati, OH 45202-2821

#19. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 100 E Freedom Way #160 The Banks Development, Cincinnati, OH 45202

#18. Red Feather Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3200 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209-1326

#17. Prime Cincinnati

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (216 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 580 Walnut St #100, Cincinnati, OH 45202

#16. The Mercer Otr

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1324 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-7119

#15. Quarter Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6904 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45227-4427

#14. Embers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8170 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236-2904

#13. Eddie Merlot’s

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (300 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10808 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242-3213

#12. Metropole Restaurant at 21c Museum Hotel

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (299 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: Walnut St, Cincinnati, OH

#11. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3821 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209

#10. Mita's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Latin, Spanish

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 501 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-2320

#9. Primavista

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (322 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 810 Matson Pl Ste 1, Cincinnati, OH 45204-1487

#8. Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, Cincinnati

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (726 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 700 Walnut St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-2015

#7. Nicola's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (345 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1420 Sycamore St Ste 3, Cincinnati, OH 45202-7356

#6. Tony's Of Cincinnati

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (291 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 12110 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249-1731

#5. Jeff Ruby's Carlo & Johnny

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (345 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 9769 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242-7215

#4. Jeff Ruby's Precinct

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (913 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 311 Delta Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45226-2135

#3. Boca

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (483 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 114 E 6th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-3202

#2. Orchids At Palm Court

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,005 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 35 W 5th St 2801, Cincinnati, OH 45202

#1. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (717 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 11023 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249-2306

