Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Denver that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Mizuna

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 225 E 7th Ave, Denver, CO 80203-3504

#29. Cafe Marmotte

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 290 S Downing St, Denver, CO 80209-2433

#28. 801 Chophouse Denver

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3000 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO 80206-5638

#27. Urban Farmer Denver

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (204 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1659 Wazee Street, Denver, CO 80202

#26. Afternoon Tea at The Brown Palace Hotel

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (284 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 321 17th St, Denver, CO 80202-4003

#25. The Cooper Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1701 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202-1047

#24. Buckhorn Exchange

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,243 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1000 Osage St, Denver, CO 80204-3918

#23. Elway's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (647 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2500 E 1st Ave Cherry Creek, Denver, CO 80206-5633

#22. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (339 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 707 15th Street, Denver, CO 80202-4204

#21. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (417 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1400 Arapahoe St, Denver, CO 80202

#20. Stoic & Genuine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (416 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1701 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202-1047

#19. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (432 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1513 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202-1129

#18. ELWAY'S Downtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (685 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 18427 Pacific Highway South The Ritz-Carlton, Denver, CO 80202

#17. Venice Ristorante & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (492 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Northern-Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1700 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202

#16. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (356 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8390 E Northfield Blvd Ste 1800, Denver, CO 80238-3531

#15. Bistro Vendome

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (686 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1420 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202-1705

#14. Mercantile Dining and Provision

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (587 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1705 Wynkoop St Ste 155, Denver, CO 80202-2197

#13. Shanahan's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (531 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5085 S Syracuse St, Denver, CO 80237-2712

#12. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (924 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1465 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202

#11. Panzano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,674 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 909 17th St, Denver, CO 80202

#10. Edge Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (510 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1111 14th St, Denver, CO 80202-2241

#9. Tavernetta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1889 Sixteenth Street, Denver, CO 80202-5901

#8. ChoLon Modern Asian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (665 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Malaysian, Asian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1555 Blake St Suite 101, Denver, CO 80202-1625

#7. Rioja

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,922 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1431 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202-1704

#6. Guard and Grace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (868 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1801 California St Lobby level of the CenturyLink Building at 18th and California, Denver, CO 80202-2658

#5. Barolo Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3030 E 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80206-4328

#4. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (776 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1450 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202

#3. Sushi Den

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (864 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1487 S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80210-2226

#2. Fruition Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,016 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1313 E 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80218-3453

#1. Izakaya Den

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (334 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1487A S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80210-2226

