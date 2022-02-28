ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ATte_0clMdqdB00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Denver that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iqcua_0clMdqdB00
Tripadvisor

#30. Mizuna

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 225 E 7th Ave, Denver, CO 80203-3504
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w9JpG_0clMdqdB00
Tripadvisor

#29. Cafe Marmotte

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 290 S Downing St, Denver, CO 80209-2433
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. 801 Chophouse Denver

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3000 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO 80206-5638
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Urban Farmer Denver

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (204 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1659 Wazee Street, Denver, CO 80202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GGCDS_0clMdqdB00
Tripadvisor

#26. Afternoon Tea at The Brown Palace Hotel

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (284 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 321 17th St, Denver, CO 80202-4003
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YJpnn_0clMdqdB00
Tripadvisor

#25. The Cooper Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1701 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202-1047
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Buckhorn Exchange

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,243 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1000 Osage St, Denver, CO 80204-3918
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uoptp_0clMdqdB00
Tripadvisor

#23. Elway's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (647 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2500 E 1st Ave Cherry Creek, Denver, CO 80206-5633
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MevnZ_0clMdqdB00
Tripadvisor

#22. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (339 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 707 15th Street, Denver, CO 80202-4204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Swivy_0clMdqdB00
Tripadvisor

#21. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (417 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1400 Arapahoe St, Denver, CO 80202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Stoic & Genuine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (416 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1701 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202-1047
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (432 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1513 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202-1129
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YQXau_0clMdqdB00
Tripadvisor

#18. ELWAY'S Downtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (685 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 18427 Pacific Highway South The Ritz-Carlton, Denver, CO 80202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=345mby_0clMdqdB00
Tripadvisor

#17. Venice Ristorante & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (492 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Northern-Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1700 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YahsX_0clMdqdB00
Tripadvisor

#16. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (356 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8390 E Northfield Blvd Ste 1800, Denver, CO 80238-3531
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Bistro Vendome

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (686 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1420 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202-1705
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Mercantile Dining and Provision

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (587 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1705 Wynkoop St Ste 155, Denver, CO 80202-2197
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35X7xx_0clMdqdB00
Tripadvisor

#13. Shanahan's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (531 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5085 S Syracuse St, Denver, CO 80237-2712
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y60nP_0clMdqdB00
Tripadvisor

#12. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (924 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1465 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Panzano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,674 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 909 17th St, Denver, CO 80202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v6YFP_0clMdqdB00
Tripadvisor

#10. Edge Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (510 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1111 14th St, Denver, CO 80202-2241
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pbS40_0clMdqdB00
Tripadvisor

#9. Tavernetta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1889 Sixteenth Street, Denver, CO 80202-5901
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1daYnm_0clMdqdB00
Tripadvisor

#8. ChoLon Modern Asian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (665 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Malaysian, Asian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1555 Blake St Suite 101, Denver, CO 80202-1625
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H8q4Z_0clMdqdB00
Tripadvisor

#7. Rioja

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,922 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1431 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202-1704
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Guard and Grace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (868 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1801 California St Lobby level of the CenturyLink Building at 18th and California, Denver, CO 80202-2658
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Barolo Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3030 E 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80206-4328
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (776 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1450 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Sushi Den

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (864 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1487 S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80210-2226
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Fruition Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,016 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1313 E 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80218-3453
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17hgy9_0clMdqdB00
Tripadvisor

#1. Izakaya Den

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (334 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1487A S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80210-2226
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Brittney Griner, WNBA All-Star, has been arrested in Russia on drug charges

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia last month at a Moscow airport after a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. The Russian Customs Service said Saturday that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The customs service identified the person arrested as a player for the U.S. women's team and did not specify the date of her arrest.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Denver, CO
Restaurants
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Fox News

Putin's nuclear blackmail of Ukraine and the West continues

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is now in Russian hands. Europe exhaled when the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that the fire at the plant on Thursday night caused by Russian shelling was extinguished, that its six reactors were intact, and that there was no release of radioactive material from the plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Photos: Inside the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine seem to evolve by the hour. After months of failed diplomacy, weapons build-ups and saber-rattling by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia launched an attack on its western neighbor on February 24. Since then, much of the world has watched — and lent support in the form of condemnations, ammunition and sanctions — as Ukrainians have resisted with everything they have.
POLITICS
CBS News

Putin warns against creating no-fly zone over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that his country would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there. He said Russia would view "any move in this direction" as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members." "That very...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Fine Dining#Fast Food#Venice#Food Drink#Big Data#Americans#French#European#Cafe Marmotte Rating#Italian#Seafood Price#Chophouse Denver Rating#Steakhouse Price
CBS News

These are the corporations that have pulled out of Russia

Car shipments were paused. Beer stopped flowing. Cargo ships dropped port calls, and oil companies cut their pipelines. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is leading some of the world's best known brands — from Apple to Disney and Ikea — to abruptly exit a country that's become a global outcast.
BUSINESS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy