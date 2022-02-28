Pietruszka // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Grand Rapids that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#9. Margaux

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 235 Louis Campau North West JW Marriott Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

#8. Vintage Prime & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5500 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546-9059

#7. The Heritage Restaurant

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 151 Fountain St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-3263

#6. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2090 Celebration Dr NE #130, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

#5. Judson's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (150 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 20 Monroe Ave NW The B.O.B. Big Old Building, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-6208

#4. Reserve Wine & Food

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 201 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-2212

#3. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (358 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 187 Monroe Ave NW Amway Grand Hotel, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-2621

#2. The Chop House - Grand Rapids

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (375 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 190 Monroe Ave NW Ste 410, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-2619

#1. Leo's Seafood Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (782 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 60 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-2646

