Detroit, MI

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Detroit, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 5 days ago

Pietruszka // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Detroit that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#21. Majestic Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Pub
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4124 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201-2027
#20. Table No. 2 Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 18925 Livernois Ave, Detroit, MI 48221-2258
#19. Cuisine

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 670 Lothrop Rd, Detroit, MI 48202-2715
#18. Highlands

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 400 Renaissance Ctr, Detroit, MI 48243-1502
#17. The Detroit Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 712 Cass Ave, Detroit, MI 48226-3114
#16. Mario's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (313 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4222 2nd Ave, Detroit, MI 48201-1706
#15. Besa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 600 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48226-3435
#14. Prism

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 555 E Lafayette Blvd Greektown Casino, Detroit, MI 48226
#13. SheWolf

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 438 Selden St, Detroit, MI 48201-1793
#12. Prime & Proper

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1145 Griswold St, Detroit, MI 48226-1918
#11. The Caucus Club Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 150 W Congress St, Detroit, MI 48226-3208
#10. Vertical Detroit

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1538 Centre St, Detroit, MI 48226-2165
#9. Rattlesnake Club

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (201 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 300 River Place Dr Ste 1900, Detroit, MI 48207-4457
#8. Parc

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (260 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 800 Woodward Ave Campus Martius Park, Detroit, MI 48226-3580
#7. London Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (307 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 155 W Congress St, Detroit, MI 48226-3200
#6. Whitney Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (509 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4421 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201-1821
#5. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (388 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1000 Woodward Ave Ste 01B07A Ste 1B07A, Detroit, MI 48226-1906
#4. Joe Muer Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (715 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 400 Renaissance Ctr Suite 1404, Detroit, MI 48243-1502
#3. Michael Symon's Roast

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (888 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1128 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226-1907
#2. Andiamo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (608 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 400 Renaissance Ctr Suite A-403, Detroit, MI 48243-1502
#1. Giovanni's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (401 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 330 S Oakwood, Detroit, MI 48217-1453
