Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Hackensack, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Hackensack that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#29. Xaviars On The Hudson

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (723 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 71 Grant Water, Yonkers, NY 10701-3581

#28. Elia Mediterranean Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 240 Hackensack St, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

#27. Per Se

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,839 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10 Columbus Cir, New York City, NY 10019-1158

#26. Latour

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6 E Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450-3819

#25. Bemelmans Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (486 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 35 E 76th St, New York City, NY 10021-1827

#24. Villa Amalfi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 793 Palisade Ave, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010-3202

#23. HAVEN Riverfront Restaurant and Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (245 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2 Main St Use 45 River Rd for GPS Purposes, Edgewater, NJ 07020-1047

#22. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (179 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 90 The Promenade, Edgewater, NJ 07020-2127

#21. Grissini Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 484 Sylvan Ave, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632

#20. Bareli's Italian Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (118 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 219 East Route 3, Secaucus, NJ 07094-3855

#19. Cliffs Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 18 Sylvan Ave, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632-2419

#18. Prime & Beyond

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 501 Main St, Fort Lee, NJ 07024-2540

#17. Axia Taverna

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 18 Piermont Rd, Tenafly, NJ 07670-1716

#16. the Graycliff

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 122 Moonachie Rd, Moonachie, NJ 07074-1307

#15. Sofia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 36 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631-2905

#14. The River Palm Terrace

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 41-11 Route 4 West, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

#13. Il Villaggio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 651 State Rt 17 07072, Carlstadt, NJ 07072-1741

#12. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 83 W. Spring Valley Ave Space L-6, Maywood, NJ 07607

#11. The River Palm Terrace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1416 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ 07020-1537

#10. Cafe Matisse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (235 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 167 Park Ave, Rutherford, NJ 07070-2307

#9. Nobo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1400 Palisade Ave, Teaneck, NJ 07666-3537

#8. Oceanos Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (247 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2-27 Saddle River Rd, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

#7. Regina's Steakhouse and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 827 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666-4531

#6. Stony Hill Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 231 Polifly Rd, Hackensack, NJ 07601-1724

#5. Sanzari's New Bridge Inn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 105 Old Bridge Road, New Milford, NJ

#4. etc. Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1409 Palisade Ave, Teaneck, NJ 07666-3504

#3. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (135 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 175 Riverside Sq Mall, Hackensack, NJ 07601-6344

#2. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: One Riverside Square Suite 274, Hackensack, NJ 07601

#1. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (283 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 Garden State Plz, Paramus, NJ 07652-2404

