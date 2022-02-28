ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Hackensack, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tfXRS_0clMdlSm00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Hackensack that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#29. Xaviars On The Hudson

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (723 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 71 Grant Water, Yonkers, NY 10701-3581
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43vaTI_0clMdlSm00
Tripadvisor

#28. Elia Mediterranean Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 240 Hackensack St, East Rutherford, NJ 07073
Tripadvisor

#27. Per Se

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,839 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10 Columbus Cir, New York City, NY 10019-1158
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D5hpb_0clMdlSm00
Tripadvisor

#26. Latour

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6 E Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450-3819
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w80ov_0clMdlSm00
Tripadvisor

#25. Bemelmans Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (486 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 35 E 76th St, New York City, NY 10021-1827
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LWRUl_0clMdlSm00
Tripadvisor

#24. Villa Amalfi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 793 Palisade Ave, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010-3202
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pMb5s_0clMdlSm00
Tripadvisor

#23. HAVEN Riverfront Restaurant and Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (245 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2 Main St Use 45 River Rd for GPS Purposes, Edgewater, NJ 07020-1047
Tripadvisor

#22. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (179 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 90 The Promenade, Edgewater, NJ 07020-2127
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vkOps_0clMdlSm00
Tripadvisor

#21. Grissini Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 484 Sylvan Ave, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lhJAX_0clMdlSm00
Tripadvisor

#20. Bareli's Italian Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 219 East Route 3, Secaucus, NJ 07094-3855
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvcoN_0clMdlSm00
Tripadvisor

#19. Cliffs Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 18 Sylvan Ave, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632-2419
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lFmxH_0clMdlSm00
Tripadvisor

#18. Prime & Beyond

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 501 Main St, Fort Lee, NJ 07024-2540
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OFTjK_0clMdlSm00
Tripadvisor

#17. Axia Taverna

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 18 Piermont Rd, Tenafly, NJ 07670-1716
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z7VCY_0clMdlSm00
Tripadvisor

#16. the Graycliff

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 122 Moonachie Rd, Moonachie, NJ 07074-1307
Tripadvisor

#15. Sofia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 36 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631-2905
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OMxbJ_0clMdlSm00
Tripadvisor

#14. The River Palm Terrace

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 41-11 Route 4 West, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16o4bM_0clMdlSm00
Tripadvisor

#13. Il Villaggio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 651 State Rt 17 07072, Carlstadt, NJ 07072-1741
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Gs7B_0clMdlSm00
Tripadvisor

#12. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 83 W. Spring Valley Ave Space L-6, Maywood, NJ 07607
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PDlOJ_0clMdlSm00
Tripadvisor

#11. The River Palm Terrace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1416 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ 07020-1537
Tripadvisor

#10. Cafe Matisse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (235 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 167 Park Ave, Rutherford, NJ 07070-2307
Tripadvisor

#9. Nobo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1400 Palisade Ave, Teaneck, NJ 07666-3537
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49PbUY_0clMdlSm00
Tripadvisor

#8. Oceanos Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (247 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2-27 Saddle River Rd, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Tripadvisor

#7. Regina's Steakhouse and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 827 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666-4531
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11IJhN_0clMdlSm00
Tripadvisor

#6. Stony Hill Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 231 Polifly Rd, Hackensack, NJ 07601-1724
Tripadvisor

#5. Sanzari's New Bridge Inn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 105 Old Bridge Road, New Milford, NJ
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=146ab1_0clMdlSm00
Tripadvisor

#4. etc. Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1409 Palisade Ave, Teaneck, NJ 07666-3504
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YoBQS_0clMdlSm00
Tripadvisor

#3. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 175 Riverside Sq Mall, Hackensack, NJ 07601-6344
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bg2n5_0clMdlSm00
Tripadvisor

#2. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: One Riverside Square Suite 274, Hackensack, NJ 07601
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00H0gD_0clMdlSm00
Tripadvisor

#1. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (283 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Garden State Plz, Paramus, NJ 07652-2404
Stacker

Stacker

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

