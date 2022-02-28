Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Columbia, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Columbia that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#6. Hampton Street Vineyard

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1207 Hampton St, Columbia, SC 29201-5800

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1410 Colonial Life Blvd W Suite 130, Columbia, SC 29210

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Halls Chophouse - Columbia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1221 Main St Suite 150, Columbia, SC 29201-6224

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (408 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 924A Senate St, Columbia, SC 29201-3158

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (324 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 410 Columbiana Dr, Columbia, SC 29212-1652

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Saluda's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (282 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 751 Saluda Ave, Columbia, SC 29205-1647

- Read more on Tripadvisor