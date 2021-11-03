CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Police say missing woman found safe

By Paul Rasmussen
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 7 days ago

UPDATE : Ovelman has been located and is safe.

Pittsburgh Police are asking for assistance in locating a missing and endangered female.

28-year-old Rachel Ovelman is 5-5, weighs 115 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes. She was last heard from Tuesday afternoon.

Rachel is often in the Lawrenceville area, possibly driving a white Honda Civic with a PA plate.

If you have any information, call the Special Victims Unit at (412) 323-7141.

KDKA News Radio

String of thefts reported in Mt. Lebanon

An outbreak of thefts from vehicles Saturday night has Mt. Lebanon Police asking residents to check their home’s security video. More than one person was seen ripping things off from unlocked vehicles.
