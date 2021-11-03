Pittsburgh Police say missing woman found safe

UPDATE : Ovelman has been located and is safe.

Pittsburgh Police are asking for assistance in locating a missing and endangered female.

28-year-old Rachel Ovelman is 5-5, weighs 115 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes. She was last heard from Tuesday afternoon.

Rachel is often in the Lawrenceville area, possibly driving a white Honda Civic with a PA plate.

If you have any information, call the Special Victims Unit at (412) 323-7141.