Pittsburgh Police say missing woman found safe
UPDATE : Ovelman has been located and is safe.
Pittsburgh Police are asking for assistance in locating a missing and endangered female.
28-year-old Rachel Ovelman is 5-5, weighs 115 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes. She was last heard from Tuesday afternoon.
Rachel is often in the Lawrenceville area, possibly driving a white Honda Civic with a PA plate.
If you have any information, call the Special Victims Unit at (412) 323-7141.
