St. Paul voters pass question 1, enacting one of the strictest rent control measures in the US

On Tuesday night, question one on the St. Paul ballot was passed by voters, which puts a cap on rent increases within the state's capital city.

Question one asked voters if they would like to limit rent increases to no more than 3% per year regardless of whether or not the tenant changes -- and voters agreed it was something they wanted to support.

The measure will also direct the city to enact a process for landlords who will now have to file an exception to the limit if necessary for a reasonable return on investment.

The rent control policy will now be one of the strictest in the nation as the Twin Cities continues to struggle with a nation-leading housing crisis.