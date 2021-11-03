CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul voters pass question 1, enacting one of the strictest rent control measures in the US

By Joe Hiti
 7 days ago

On Tuesday night, question one on the St. Paul ballot was passed by voters, which puts a cap on rent increases within the state's capital city.

Question one asked voters if they would like to limit rent increases to no more than 3% per year regardless of whether or not the tenant changes -- and voters agreed it was something they wanted to support.

The measure will also direct the city to enact a process for landlords who will now have to file an exception to the limit if necessary for a reasonable return on investment.

The rent control policy will now be one of the strictest in the nation as the Twin Cities continues to struggle with a nation-leading housing crisis.

