Colorado Springs, CO

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Colorado Springs, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16z1A0_0clMdA0100
KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Colorado Springs that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RXRjB_0clMdA0100
Tripadvisor

#17. Gates Grille

- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3225 Broadmoor Valley Rd At Country Club Of Colorado, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4416
Tripadvisor

#16. Prime 25

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1605 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905-2267
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OqA6I_0clMdA0100
Tripadvisor

#15. Restaurant Del Lago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qLQnZ_0clMdA0100
Tripadvisor

#14. The Steakhouse at Flying Horse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1880 Weiskopf Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80921-5400
Tripadvisor

#13. Peppertree Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 888 W Moreno Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80905-1732
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49pF2U_0clMdA0100
Tripadvisor

#12. Cowboy Star

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (217 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5198 N Nevada Ave Suite 150, Colorado Springs, CO 80918-8618
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xOSTE_0clMdA0100
Tripadvisor

#11. Joseph's Fine Dining

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (199 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1603 S 8th St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHC2s_0clMdA0100
Tripadvisor

#10. Walter's Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (169 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 146 East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KBqVa_0clMdA0100
Tripadvisor

#9. MacKenzie's Chop House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (471 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 128 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2212
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tqjgn_0clMdA0100
Tripadvisor

#8. La Taverne

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (456 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Lake Ave The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4269
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h3bTG_0clMdA0100
Tripadvisor

#7. Ristorante Del Lago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (292 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Lake Ave Lakeside of Broadmoor West, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4269
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4arfWV_0clMdA0100
Tripadvisor

#6. The Famous Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (455 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 31 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-1523
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P7G1m_0clMdA0100
Tripadvisor

#5. Summit at The Broadmoor

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (449 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 19 Lake Circle, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bsTDA_0clMdA0100
Tripadvisor

#4. Penrose Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (273 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Lake Ave Located on the Penthouse level of the South Tower, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4269
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wUfNH_0clMdA0100
Tripadvisor

#3. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (457 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 30 E Pikes Peak Ave Suite A, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Tripadvisor

#2. Carlos Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (355 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1025 S 21st St, Colorado Springs, CO 80904-3705
Tripadvisor

#1. Lake Terrace Dining Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (266 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Lake Ave at The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4269
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

