KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Colorado Springs, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Colorado Springs that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#17. Gates Grille

- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3225 Broadmoor Valley Rd At Country Club Of Colorado, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4416

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Prime 25

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1605 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905-2267

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Restaurant Del Lago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. The Steakhouse at Flying Horse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1880 Weiskopf Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80921-5400

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Peppertree Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 888 W Moreno Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80905-1732

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Cowboy Star

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (217 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5198 N Nevada Ave Suite 150, Colorado Springs, CO 80918-8618

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Joseph's Fine Dining

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (199 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1603 S 8th St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Walter's Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (169 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 146 East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. MacKenzie's Chop House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (471 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 128 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2212

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. La Taverne

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (456 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 Lake Ave The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4269

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Ristorante Del Lago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (292 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 Lake Ave Lakeside of Broadmoor West, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4269

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. The Famous Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (455 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 31 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-1523

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Summit at The Broadmoor

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (449 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 19 Lake Circle, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Penrose Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (273 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 Lake Ave Located on the Penthouse level of the South Tower, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4269

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (457 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 30 E Pikes Peak Ave Suite A, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Carlos Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (355 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1025 S 21st St, Colorado Springs, CO 80904-3705

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Lake Terrace Dining Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (266 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 Lake Ave at The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4269

- Read more on Tripadvisor