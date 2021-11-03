CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lyft driver shot multiple times after being forced to crawl into woods

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kaitlin Howell, Thao Ta
 7 days ago

A man has been arrested and charged after a Lyft driver was kidnapped and shot in Mississippi on Tuesday afternoon.

Passenger kidnaps Mississippi Lyft driver, forces her to crawl into woods before shooting her, police said

A Mississippi woman working as a ride-sharing driver was dragged into the woods and shot Wednesday when a passenger carjacked her. Jackson police said the woman driver for Lyft picked up a passenger from an apartment complex in Byram. The man was driven to an apartment complex in Jackson where the man allegedly pulled a gun, and took the woman’s car, kidnapping her in the process.
Lyft driver kidnapped, chased through woods and shot by passenger: ‘I thought this is how I die’

A Lyft driver was kidnapped, chased through woods and shot multiple times by a passenger who, moments earlier, had been chatting to her about his job at McDonald’s, according to authorities. The horrifying ordeal unfolded on Tuesday afternoon in Jackson, Mississippi, when Brandy Littrell picked up a passenger from Spring Lake Apartments in Byram and drove him to another apartment complex in Jackson.Ms Littrell told how the man forced her out of the car before driving her to a wooded area where he made her crawl as he shot her six to seven times. “I thought this is how I...
Friends of injured Lyft driver in shock after shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An arrest was made after a Lyft driver was shot multiple times in Jackson on Tuesday. Police said the suspect, 17-year-old Dontarius Magee, confessed to the crime when he was booked into jail Tuesday night. They said this wasn’t the first time he has robbed people by luring drivers. Magee was […]
Port Arthur Police: Woman shot multiple times, dropped off at hospital

A woman was dropped off before daybreak Saturday at the hospital by the man Port Arthur Police say assaulted and shot her. Sgt. Timothy Dinger said officers responded to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas at approximately 3:40 a.m. Saturday in reference to the injured victim with several gunshot wounds.
Suspected Car Thief Hospitalized After Being Shot By Driver In Lynn

LYNN (CBS) — A suspected car thief is in the hospital with gunshot wounds Sunday after the owner of the car he allegedly stole shot him. Lynn Police said a South Common Street resident was moving cars in their driveway when a man jumped into one of them which was running. The resident shot at the thief but he drove away.
Man shot multiple times at home on Fadal Ave

Waco police report one man received multiple gunshot wounds in a Thursday night incident on Fadal Avenue. Officers were sent to the 3400 block of Fadal at 9:44 p.m. and found the victim on their arrival. They immediately began providing medical assistance to him until regular medical personnel arrived. The...
Lyft driver shot 7 times released from hospital

A Lyft driver who was shot seven times is now out of the hospital. Brandy Littrell said she is amazed that she gets to see another day. "It went from terrifying, to being nervous, to being worried," Littrell said Monday after she was released from the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Lyft driver shot seven times in Jackson recovering at home

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Lyft driver who was shot multiple times in Jackson was released from the hospital on Monday, November 8. Brandy Littrell is now recovering at her Clinton home. WJTV 12 News spoke to Littrell on Tuesday. She recounted the moments she was shot seven times and left in the woods by […]
Man found shot multiple times in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Platt Street and 6th Street in east Toledo. Toledo Fire & Rescue crews responded to the intersection about 2:30 p.m. An adult male was found with multiple gunshot wounds. His condition is not known at this time.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

