Last month Nintendo announced that a number of classic N64 games will be added to the Switch store. But the rereleased versions of the games are already causing issues. Just yesterday Nintendo released a handful of N64 and Genesis games as part of the Nintendo Switch Online expansion pack. The expansion pack allows players to download and play a number of N64 and Genesis games online, as well as the highly anticipated Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise upgrade. But the beloved 90s rereleases aren't working as Nintendo intended they would with a number of glitches and 'quirks' (as people seem to be calling them) making it a less than pleasant gaming experience for players. If you're hoping to play your childhood favourites with the new update but are yet to get your hands on a Switch console, then check out our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch deals.

