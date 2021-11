According to a new report from Fightful, talent on the NXT roster are being helped to improve their character work by being shown more of the production side of the show. During a recent interview with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Rose revealed that NXT talent have been brought into the production truck and shown exactly why certain things are being done the way they are within WWE. An example Rose used on how this has bettered her work was of her holding a facial expression for a certain amount of time so it would allow one or more cameras to catch it.

WWE ・ 10 DAYS AGO