Joe Douglas echoes Robert Saleh on Jets potential quarterback dilemma

Jets head coach Robert Saleh wouldn’t commit to anything when asked what the team’s plan at quarterback would be moving forward, especially if Mike White continues to thrive like he did in Sunday’s win over the Bengals.

General manager Joe Douglas echoed Saleh’s sentiment when speaking with reporters following Tuesday’s trade deadline, preaching that New York will be taking things one game at a time, and not worrying about a potential quarterback controversy until Zach Wilson is healthy and ready to play.

“Absolutely. I’m in lockstep,” Douglas said. “Coach and I talk every day and at this point we have positive vibes only and we’ve got a tough assignment this week in terms of Indianapolis, and that’s our only focus. We’re getting Mike ready for Indianapolis and trying to beat a very tough opponent on the road on a short week.

“I’m in lockstep with Coach and anything other than that, we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

Saleh had nearly the same to say about White potentially taking over the starting role, saying the Jets would “cross that bridge” when it became necessary, which it is not at the moment while Wilson continues to nurse a PCL injury.

But as Wilson’s return draws closer, the Jets would certainly have to consider sticking with White if he continues to put up the numbers he did on Sunday, when he threw for over 400 yards after showing more efficiency than Wilson the week before against the Patriots after Wilson had to leave the game.

But Douglas did say he saw some progress from Wilson during the blowout loss to the Patriots.

“I feel like he was on his way to really taking off in that New England game,” Douglas said. “I think it’s tough for rookie quarterbacks in the National Football League and I think you’ve seen that, but the character that he has, the caliber of teammate he is, he was voted captain for a reason by his teammates.”

Despite whatever progress Douglas saw, it has been a struggle for Wilson in his rookie year. He was leading the league in interceptions before his injury, and White ignited the offense in a surprising victory this past weekend, and while he was used conservatively with the passing game, averaging just over three yards through the air per completion, it turned out to be a recipe for success in his first ever start.

“I can’t say enough good things about Mike,” Douglas said. “Talk about a person who maximized his opportunity. I’m so happy for Mike because this is what football’s all about. You root for guys that do their thing in the shadows and make the most of their opportunity.”

Now that White has the opportunity, and clearly seized it on Sunday, discussions about the team’s starting quarterback will have to be had if White delivers again on Thursday night. But both Saleh and Douglas publicly agree that there is no need to ponder that hypothetical until Wilson is an option again. But the fact that both haven’t ruled it out and voiced their commitment to Wilson in the short term is telling.

“Again, I’m just going to piggyback on everything that Coach said and we’re going to cross that bridge when we get to it,” Douglas said.

