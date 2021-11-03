Felicia Moore & Andre Dickens Join the Rashad Richey Morning Show as They Advance to ATL Mayor Runoff

In a stunning upset, former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed did not garner enough votes from residents of Atlanta to advance to a runoff in the 2021 mayoral election. Atlanta Council President Felicia Moore and Councilman Andre Dickens will both face each other in a head-to-head political battle for the role of Atlanta mayor.

Both Moore and Dickens joined The Rashad Richey Morning Show.

According to Reuters:

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Atlanta mayoral candidate Felicia Moore, the city council president, has advanced to a runoff election on Nov. 30, where her opponent will be City Council member Andre Dickens, CBS46 TV projected.

In a campaign dominated by the issue of public safety, both Moore and Dickens had favored hiring more police officers to combat a rise in violent crime.

The ballot included 14 names. Under state law, the top two candidates proceed to a runoff election on Nov. 30 unless a candidate exceeds 50% in the general election.

The winner will succeed outgoing Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who in a surprise move decided not to seek another term.

