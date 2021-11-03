CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Mayor-Elect Michelle Wu Says Building Team Is Top Priority After Historic Election Win; ‘We Need To Meet This Moment’

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1drbr0_0clMUMGa00

BOSTON (CBS) — Michelle Wu made history Tuesday night, becoming the first woman and person of color to be elected mayor of Boston in a landslide win. Now her priority shifts to organizing her administration with less than two weeks to go until she is sworn into office.

Wu kicked off Wednesday morning with a victory breakfast in Roxbury, where she spoke to the media about preparing for the “unusual situation” of officially becoming mayor so soon after an election.

Read: Who Is Michelle Wu?

“The top priority is building out our team. No single elected official, no single person is going to be able to solve or take on the scale of challenges we see across the city,” said Wu, who has yet to name a chief of staff. “This is about empowering a full team that is reflective of Boston, representative of the expertise in our communities, connected to the urgency of the issues.”

Wu expects it will take beyond Nov. 16 – her swearing in date – and likely until January’s ceremonial inauguration to fully build out her administration

“We need to meet this moment,” Wu said. “There is an incredible responsibility and obligation and opportunity on our shoulders right now that requires a clear vision from City Hall.”

Keller @ Large: Deep-Seated Problems Await New Boston Mayor Michelle Wu

Wu met with Acting Mayor Kim Janey Wednesday afternoon to discuss transition priorities, one of which she identified as the substance use and public health crisis at “Mass and Cass.” The city started removing tents from the area on Monday.

“That’s an important piece that we discussed earlier, the need to ensure that we are leading with a public health approach, and not furthering criminalization,” Wu said. “Every day that goes by we get closer to winter and life-or-death temperatures for anyone who’s on the streets.”

“Everything from battling COVID-19 to making sure that our city continues to run despite the challenges. I’m completely confident that Mayor-Elect Wu is prepared and ready to lead on day one,” Janey said.

Wu, a Taiwanese-American, also reflected on the historic nature of her win earlier in the day and an incoming city council that will be more representative of the diversity of Boston.

“In 2021 we are still seeing barriers come down,” Wu said. “To be coming into office with a city council that is reflective and representative of our communities is incredibly meaningful.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

‘Ready,’ Boston Mayor-Elect Michelle Wu Excited To Take Office Next Week

BOSTON (CBS) – Michelle Wu will be sworn in next Tuesday, November 16 as the first woman and person of color to be elected Mayor of Boston. In a one-on-one conversation Monday afternoon, she said her top priority now is putting together a leadership team that reflects the whole city. “It’s exciting. It’s a lot of work already but in the best of ways,” Wu told WBZ-TV She is well aware of the pandemic’s long shadows and the challenges she’ll face leading the city’s recovery. “We’re following the case counts very closely and, in general, Boston is doing pretty well,” she said. But with questions...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

State House Remains Closed To Public Due To COVID Restrictions

BOSTON (CBS) – There are no signs the Massachusetts State House will be opening to the public any time soon. It’s been closed to visitors and tours since the pandemic began 20 months ago. State legislators say they have two committees studying the re-opening and how to keep staff and visitors safe. But some question how schools can be open but the State House can’t. “The people’s house welcomes all the people and therefore you don’t have a closed environment that you would have at a school,” said House Speaker Ron Mariano. Lawmakers say there is no timetable for when the State House will reopen. All house members and staff who are working in the building must be fully vaccinated.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

$9 Billion For Massachusetts Projects Including MBTA And Cape Bridges In Federal Infrastructure Bill, Markey Says

BOSTON (CBS) — More than $9 billion of federal funding from the infrastructure package will come to Massachusetts. “By investing billions more in Massachusetts, we can finally begin the process of replacing the Cape Cod bridges and updating the MBTA to make it more efficient and climate resilient. We can also advance essential projects like East-West Rail and help close our digital divide by connecting families from the Berkshires to Boston with high-speed internet. We will reduce roadway fatalities and promote clean drinking water across the Commonwealth, while creating good-paying jobs and spurring new economic growth,” Senator Ed Markey said. According to a statement from Markey, the money will be divided as: $4.2 billion for road improvements $1.1 billion for bridge replacement and repair $2.5 billion for enhancing public transit systems like the MBTA $1.1 billion to improve its water infrastructure $244 million for airport infrastructure $100 million to promote broadband access $63 million for deploying electric vehicle charging infrastructure $15.7 million to strengthen cybersecurity $5.8 million to protect against wildfires The funding would be over five years.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Inside The State House: Hallways Empty, Offices Locked As Lawmakers Work From Home

BOSTON (CBS) – Twenty months since it was closed because of the pandemic, the Massachusetts State House is still closed to the public, but the building is open to lawmakers. More than 95% of whom are vaccinated, and they’re welcome to return. But are they actually going into the office? WBZ-TV’s David Wade decided to walk the hallways of the State House to see. What he saw was a ghost town without the interest of tumbleweeds blowing through. The hallways were empty. Almost every office was locked. Social distancing signs dotted the empty hallways. We did see the Governor,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Elections
City
Roxbury, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: How Sununu’s Decision To Seek Re-Election Will Impact Sen. Hassan

EXETER, N.H. (CBS) — “I like moving, I like getting stuff done,” said Gov. Chris Sununu (R-New Hampshire) as he spiked talk of an attempted move to Washington D.C. “I don’t know if they could handle me down there, I think I’d be like a lion in a cage.” Sununu won’t be prowling the Senate corridors after announcing he’d prefer to stay in a job where political rhetoric has to match up with reality. “They don’t really have that perspective in Washington. It’s about big government, it’s about policy and funding, no real sense of management, no real sense of connection...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Boston

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu Not Running For US Senate, Will Seek 4th Term As Governor

EXETER, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced Tuesday he is not running for U.S. Senate, avoiding a potential clash with Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, who is running for re-election. Sununu said instead he will seek a fourth term as governor of the Granite State in 2022. “I’d rather push myself 120 miles-per-hour delivering wins for New Hampshire than to slow down and end up on Capitol Hill debating partisan politics without results,” Sununu said. The 2022 New Hampshire Senate contest is expected to be one of the most closely watched races in the country, with control of the evenly...
POLITICS
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
40K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy