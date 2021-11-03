CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

CVS, Walgreens To Start Providing Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids 5-11 This Weekend

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o44hE_0clMULNr00

BOSTON (CBS) – CVS and Walgreens will start providing Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5-to-11 starting this weekend.

Pfizer’s two dose pediatric vaccine was given emergency use authorization by the CDC Tuesday night. The shots are a third of the dose given to teens and adults.

Walgreens will begin administering the vaccine in stores beginning Saturday, November 6. Parents can make an appointment at Walgreens.com , on the Walgreens app, or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.

CVS said 52 of its pharmacies in Massachusetts are now accepting appointments for the vaccine with shots starting on Sunday, November 7.

Parents can schedule an appointment at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app.

More than half-a-million children ages 5-to-11 are now eligible for the vaccine in Massachusetts. The state expects to have 360,000 pediatric doses by the end of the week.

“The Baker-Polito Administration has worked with providers to ensure pediatric vaccines will be widely available at hundreds of locations across the Commonwealth, including pediatricians’ offices, pharmacies and local clinics,” Kayla Rosario-Muñoz, a spokesperson for the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, told WBZ-TV.

“With final approval from the federal government coming last night, some sites, including many pediatricians’ offices and pharmacies, have begun administering vaccines. Hundreds of additional sites will be coming online beginning tomorrow and the Administration will be updating Mass.Gov and the VaxFinder tool as more providers get up and running.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

COVID-Vaccine Mandates for Kids Are Coming

COVID-19 vaccination for 5-to-11-year-olds is finally a go. But even as the emergency-use-authorization process unfolded, so too did arguments over whether kids should (or would soon) be forced into getting shots. School mandates for new vaccines tend to lag behind CDC recommendations by about half a decade, but COVID-19 shots appear to be in the express lane. The Los Angeles Unified School District—the nation’s second-largest—will require students 12 or older to be vaccinated by mid-December if they want to continue attending in-person classes. The entire state of California plans to mandate shots for all of its public- and private-school students as soon as vaccines are fully approved for them, and New York City’s mayor-elect has said that he supports the same idea.
KIDS
CBS Baltimore

Parents, Kids Line Up At Convention Center For Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of children between the ages 5 and 11 lined up with their parents outside the Baltimore Convention Center on Saturday morning to get their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.wa “It felt great. It went great. He didn’t squirm. He didn’t cry. Everything, it just went really well,” said Tia Fore, who got get son vaccinated at the clinic. Five- to 11-year-olds can now get vaccinated after federal health officials cleared the way for doses of the Pfizer vaccine for the age group earlier in the week. “This is the next big step in us taking on the pandemic and getting...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
WLNS

CVS Health announces availability of COVID-19 pediatric vaccines to kids 5-11 in 20+ MI locations

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – CVS Health announced on Wednesday that 1,700 CVS pharmacies – more than 20 of which are in Michigan – will now offer appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine for kids 5 to 11-years-old. Patients can schedule an appointment online at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app “to ensure availability.” “The CVS […]
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Miami

Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids Rolling Out But Many Parents Remain Hesitant

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC has given its final okay for about 28 million grade school children to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The shot, now authorized for 5 to 11-year-olds, is one-third the size of an adult dose, with different-colored packaging and a smaller needle. Dr. Marcos Mestre, the Chief Medical Officer at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that the hospital is waiting on supplies before administering the vaccines and hopes to have them by the end of the week or by early next week. “We do know that these vaccines are safe and effective and protect children from getting the...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvs Pharmacies#Cdc#Walgreens Com#Cvs Pharmacy#Commonwealth#Wbz Tv#Administration#Mass#Vaxfinder
NBC12

CVS Health accepting Pfizer vaccine appointments for kids age 5-11

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - CVS Health announced they are now accepting appointments for the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11. Fifty-five select locations in Virginia will be offering appointments. Nationwide, 1,700 CVS Health locations will accept appointments. CVS Health says shots will start on Nov. 7 once vaccines and have...
RICHMOND, VA
CBS Miami

Broward Schools To Begin On-Site Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccinations Starting Wednesday

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Starting Wednesday, Broward County Schools, in partnership with the Department of Health, will begin on-site vaccinations for children ages five and older. The youngest members of our society told CBS4’s Ashley Dyer, they’re ready to get vaccinated. “I feel really happy because once I get my vaccine it means I don’t need to worry that much about COVID anymore,” said 9-year-old Kardhik Sambadh, a third grader at Country Hills Elementary. “I think it’s really good because I don’t want to get sick,” said Nikita Anthony. Jenny Thoppin said as soon as the school district called her, she signed up her...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
chaindrugreview.com

CVS to offer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health announced on Wednesday that select CVS Pharmacy locations will be offering a two-dose primary series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccine to children ages five to 11 years of age starting on Sunday, 11/7, upon receipt and confirmation of vaccine supply. This follows authorization of the vaccine by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) based on guidance from the organization’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization. Parental or legal guardian consent is required for this age group, and children must be accompanied by an adult.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox11online.com

Starting the COVID-19 vaccine rollout for kids 5-11 in Wisconsin

)WLUK) -- For some, it’s just an idea, turning school parking lots into vaccine clinics for kids. Dr. Ryan Westergaard with Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services talks on how to vaccinate 5-11-year-olds against COVID-19 after Pfizer was given final approval for its kid-size shot on Tuesday. Meanwhile a handful of...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WRAL

Walgreens, CVS, Target accepting appointments for kids 5-11

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Walgreens, CVS, Target accepting appointments for kids 5-11 Walgreens, CVS and Target are all accepting appointments for children ages 5 to 11, and the online...
KIDS
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: 11,000+ Children Ages 5-11 Get Their First COVID Vaccine

DENVER (CBS4) – More than 11,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received their first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The state estimates there are nearly one million children in this age group. Gov. Jared Polis says the goal is to have 50 percent of this group vaccinated by the end of January. Children who participated in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trials were invited to the state capitol Monday. Governor Polis celebrated their contributions in the fight against the virus, but the battle in Colorado is far from over. (credit: CBS) “There are 17 kids aged zero to 11...
COLORADO STATE
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Starts Vaccinating Kids 5-11 Against COVID-19

The city’s health department began administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to 5-11 year old children on Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation on Nov. 2 that children 5-11 years old be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Nearly...
PASADENA, CA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 4,039 New COVID Cases, 6 Additional Deaths Over 3 Days

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,039 new confirmed COVID cases and six additional deaths in the state on Monday, after no reports over the weekend. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 807,204. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,695. There were 211,037 total new tests reported. As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.86%. There are 516 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 138 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Hundreds Of Kids Ages 5-11 Get Vaccinated At Littleton School Clinic

LITTLETON (CBS) – When the town of Littleton first opened up appointments for its kids’ vaccine clinic at the Littleton Middle School, the 100 available appointments were gone within 30 minutes. “The response that we got when we started booking clinics was overwhelming,” said Town Administrator Anthony Ansaldi Jr. The response was so overwhelming, in fact, that the town called upon the Department of Public Health’s “Vax Bus” to accommodate hundreds of additional families who wanted a first dose for their kids. “We were just thrilled because we feel like as a family now, we are just going to be that...
LITTLETON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
40K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy