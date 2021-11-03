CVS, Walgreens To Start Providing Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids 5-11 This Weekend

BOSTON (CBS) – CVS and Walgreens will start providing Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5-to-11 starting this weekend.

Pfizer’s two dose pediatric vaccine was given emergency use authorization by the CDC Tuesday night. The shots are a third of the dose given to teens and adults.

Walgreens will begin administering the vaccine in stores beginning Saturday, November 6. Parents can make an appointment at Walgreens.com , on the Walgreens app, or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.

CVS said 52 of its pharmacies in Massachusetts are now accepting appointments for the vaccine with shots starting on Sunday, November 7.

Parents can schedule an appointment at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app.

More than half-a-million children ages 5-to-11 are now eligible for the vaccine in Massachusetts. The state expects to have 360,000 pediatric doses by the end of the week.

“The Baker-Polito Administration has worked with providers to ensure pediatric vaccines will be widely available at hundreds of locations across the Commonwealth, including pediatricians’ offices, pharmacies and local clinics,” Kayla Rosario-Muñoz, a spokesperson for the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, told WBZ-TV.

“With final approval from the federal government coming last night, some sites, including many pediatricians’ offices and pharmacies, have begun administering vaccines. Hundreds of additional sites will be coming online beginning tomorrow and the Administration will be updating Mass.Gov and the VaxFinder tool as more providers get up and running.”