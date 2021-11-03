Youngkin's stunning victory in Virginia's vote of no confidence in Biden

This is one of the most significant no-confidence votes of the twenty-first century. Glenn Youngkin’s improbable win in Virginia to take the governor’s race for the Republican Party for the first time since 2009.

Against President Joe Biden's destructive policies, a torrent of spending has erupted, bringing back memories of the 1970s — surging inflation as the middle class sees their savings taxed at the grocery store, and then scenes of American defeat overseas in Afghanistan which stranded hundreds of Americans and thousands of American allies who now suffer under the Taliban's tyranny.

Against unconstitutional vaccine mandates that are pitting employers against long-time employees.

Against the Justice Department investigating parents angry about the quality of their children’s education by addressing it at school boards.

Against the Biden administration’s wholly inadequate response to the strain on America’s supply lines.

This is a nationwide phenomenon. Republicans defeated Democrats by 63 seats in the House and 6 seats in the Senate in 2010.

With the economy overheating, several issues, and an absent president, the year 2022 might be even more significant.