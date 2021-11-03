CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

How to get all your emails in one place

By David Nield
Popular Science
Popular Science
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1voPFB_0clMTvks00 Get all your email accounts in one app for easy access. David Nield

This story has been updated. It was originally published on March 12, 2019.

If you want to spend as little time as possible checking email , set up a virtual siphon that will pull messages from all your accounts into one place. Instead of flicking between different apps and devices, get your accounts to pipe emails directly to a single dashboard, ready for reading and sorting. Here’s how to go about it, whether you prefer using your smartphone or your computer.

Syncing emails on Android

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tdeOF_0clMTvks00
You have one phone, so you shouldn’t have to open multiple email accounts. David Nield

Gmail is the default email app for Android, which is convenient because it does a stellar job pulling together emails from various accounts. Messages from the Google account you used to set up the phone will appear by default, but you can also add other email accounts, whether they’re with Gmail or not.

Open the app, then tap the menu button (three horizontal lines, top left), and choose Settings . Tap Add account , then work through the setup process on screen: You’ll be asked to choose an email provider, like Outlook or Yahoo (tap Other if yours isn’t shown), and then you’ll need to enter your login credentials.

On the final screen of the account setup, you can choose how often the account syncs to the Gmail app, and whether new emails prompt notifications. When you’re done, you can start sending and receiving emails from the Gmail app.

Tap the app menu button and choose All inboxes to see messages from all your accounts mixed in with your default Gmail account—the search box at the top will search through all your accounts, the sent folder will show outgoing emails from all your accounts, and so on. If you need to see or search through an individual account, tap your Google account avatar (top right), then choose the account from the list.

Syncing emails on iOS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jwl6l_0clMTvks00
On iOS, it’s easy to see which email services you can sync. David Nield

As with Gmail on Android, the preinstalled Mail app on iOS will automatically pull in emails sent to the address associated with your Apple ID. You can also easily check emails sent to other accounts.

Open up the main Settings app for iOS, then choose Mail . Tap Accounts , then Add Account to see a list of options including Microsoft Outlook and Google. If you don’t see the one you want, tap on the Other button.

Follow the steps shown on screen to set up another email account on iOS. You’ll need to enter the username and password, then you’ll be asked if you want to sync contacts, calendars, and other data from the account.

[Related: How to create burner email accounts with iOS 15 ]

Once you’ve added the new account, it will appear on the Accounts screen, where you can use the Fetch New Data menu to choose when to sync new emails. From the Mailboxes screen in the Mail app itself, you can tap All Inboxes to see all your messages rolled together in chronological order, or tap a specific account name to manage messages from that account alone.

Syncing emails on Windows

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=155Si3_0clMTvks00
Windows will let you look inside all your email accounts. David Nield

If you use a Microsoft account to sign into Windows, you’ll find the bundled Mail app is already populated with your Microsoft (Outlook) emails. If you don’t, adding a Microsoft email account is pretty straightforward, as is associating an account from any other popular email service.

Open up the Mail app from the Start menu (use the search box if you can’t immediately find it), click the cog icon (bottom left of the sidebar ), and look for a Manage accounts option on the right. Click it, and then select the Manage accounts option, followed by Add account . You can then pick your account type if you see it, or hit Other account if you don’t.

Work through the subsequent dialog boxes to enter your login details for the new account. In most cases it should only take a couple of minutes—you can then select it from the Manage accounts screen to rename it or change the email sync settings.

While you’re using Mail with multiple email accounts, all the account names will be listed on the left side of the program, so click any name to view email from that account. You can’t view all your emails from multiple accounts together in one continuous stream through—you’ll need a different client for that (see below).

Syncing emails on macOS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pWDI5_0clMTvks00
The macOS email sync interface is similar to the iOS one. David Nield

Like Windows, macOS has a default email account called Mail. After you’ve set up your Mac from scratch using an Apple ID, the messages from the email account linked to that Apple ID will start coming into the Mail program. It’s perfectly capable of handling messages from your other accounts too.

Open up Mail then click the Mail menu and Add Account . These are the accounts (like Google and Yahoo) set up to work with various aspects of macOS, including the email app. If you want to associate a new email address, click the relevant entry on the list (use Add Other Account if you can’t see the client you use).

[Related: How to turn on Apple Mail Privacy Protection ]

The setup progress is straightforward enough: enter the username and password you usually use to sign into the email account, and choose which types of data to sync. With Google and Microsoft accounts, for instance, you can sync contacts and calendar information as well as messages.

Once you’ve completed the process, emails from the other account will start to appear. Click Inbox in the left-hand Mailboxes pane to see all of your email messages together, or select an account name from the Inbox sub-menu if you want to focus on emails from a specific account.

Syncing emails in other clients

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pDisN_0clMTvks00
It’s a common theme: You can sync Microsoft Outlook with various other email services. David Nield

There are many other email clients that let you peruse all your messages in one place. Gmail on the web, for example, can import messages from multiple accounts; these messages will then sync to Gmail clients for Android and iOS as well.

With Gmail open on the web, click the cog icon (top right) then See all settings . Choose Accounts , then Add a mail account to import messages from somewhere else. You’ll need to give your login details for the account, and you can even assign a special label for these messages in Gmail for easier sorting. Emails from all your registered accounts will be mixed together in the same inbox.

Outlook for Windows and macOS does a good job of managing multiple email accounts in one place, though like Windows’ native Mail app, it doesn’t show all your messages in the same inbox. Add a new account by clicking File , then Info , and Add account —again, you just need to enter your login details. The new account will appear as a new entry in the left-hand navigation pane.

Outlook on the web, however, does show emails from multiple accounts together in one place: Click the cog icon (top right), then View all Outlook Settings and Email . Choose Sync email and you’ll be able to add new accounts. But before you enter the relevant username and password, you can choose whether the new account has its own set of folders or uses the folders that are already set up (Inbox, Sent, and so on).

Comments / 0

Related
TechRepublic

How to hide your email address on your iPhone or iPad

This new Hide My Email option lets you use an anonymous email address to sign up for website and app accounts. Hide My Email is a new feature introduced in iOS/iPadOS 15 designed to help you stay more private online. Available with iCloud+, this feature is an improved version of the existing Sign in with Apple service that lets you use an anonymous Apple ID to register with certain apps and websites. But Sign in with Apple works only with supported apps and sites, while Hide My Email lets you use a random email address for any website. Here's how it works.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Accounts#Email Messages#Email Clients#Apple Id#Email Address#Settings#Outlook#Yahoo#Gmail
Houston Chronicle

How unusual code appears in email and how to get rid of it

Q. I am using Outlook for my email and all of a sudden, I am seeing strange text in my messages. This is mostly around my signature information which includes a link to my website at the bottom of a new message I am composing. The text says hyperlink which I am guessing is a reference to the embedded link. How do I fix this?
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Your inbox is mine. How attackers could gain continuous access to your email

Although new messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Messenger have taken a large chunk of our day to day communications, email remains one of the most popular ways we communicate. In this post we’ll talk about the post exploitation of a vulnerability we recently disclosed to one of the most popular email providers in Israel.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
makeuseof.com

Personalize Your Emails By Adding Email Signatures in Mail on Your Mac

We use emails to send messages that require more formality, like for more serious or professional matters, which aren’t always appropriate for instant messaging. Adding email signatures is an easy way to leave a good impression or add a more professional feel to these messages. With the built-in Mail app...
SOFTWARE
PCWorld

How to spot a scam email

The fact that you and everyone you know will receive spam and scam emails (and texts) for as long as they live should be added to the famous Ben Franklin quote, “… in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” Death, taxes, and spam. It’s constant, ever-present, and you likely have a few hundred of them sitting in your Spam folder as you read this. The very fact that we even need to have a spam folder tells us there’s a problem. However, you are a savvy navigator of your inbox, and a seasoned connoisseur of Nigerian missives. The problem is, someone in your family is decidedly not. Maybe it’s your mother or father, an uncle, or even a step-relative. Here’s some advice to lend them in order to keep them safe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
retechnology.com

4 Scientifically-Backed Ideas for Getting Leads to Read Your Emails

You may think you've written a great email campaign, and are wondering why your leads aren't responding by the masses. But consider your own personal email reading (or avoiding!) habits. How many emails do you receive in a day? Of those, how many do you actually open?. Over 20% of...
MySanAntonio

How to Give Your Email Engagement a Boost Ahead of the Holiday Season

Many things have changed about email in the past year. While engagement increased since the pandemic began, Apple’s recent updates to email privacy have caused email marketers anxiety. Apple’s Mail Privacy Protection prevents senders from tracking information about people who open their emails, thus rendering open rates obsolete. Not knowing...
INTERNET
Popular Science

5 apps to edit photos right in your browser

From Google Docs to Slack, from WhatsApp to Spotify, you can access a whole host of fantastic applications through your browser. Photo editors is another category that’s well represented with web apps. These platforms are getting increasingly sophisticated, and now even Adobe Photoshop has its own web-based version. So if...
SOFTWARE
Wired UK

How To Fix Email … With Science!

No one likes email. It’s a broken piece of the modern world that we’ve yet to ditch despite also now having to listen for the pings of Slack and Teams. But a pair of researchers have uncovered one simple technique for reducing inbox dread: return email to its asynchronous roots.
INTERNET
Lifehacker

How to Set Up Your Own Secure Email Server

Recent research from Verizon shows that 96% of social engineering attacks are done through email, and for that reason alone, you might want to consider adding extra security. Let’s discuss the definition of a “secure email server,” its pros and cons, and how to set one up. The main difference...
COMPUTERS
Popular Science

Popular Science

17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy