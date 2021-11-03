CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints’ Michael Thomas says he won’t return to field this season

By Ken Daley
KPLC TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Injured Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas announced in a tweet Wednesday (Nov. 3) that he will “not be able” to return to the playing field this season. “I’ve always been a man of faith and these past few months, my faith has been truly tested,”...

www.kplctv.com

K945

Odell Beckham Jr. to the New Orleans Saints?

For those unaware, one of the most high-profile NFL players is now available. Will New Orleans land OBJ?. The situation between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns seemingly came out of no where. Granted, stats-wise, OBJ has looked like a shell of his former self during his time in Cleveland. Still, a lot of his poor-production is due to his inability to stay on the field. Beckham has been sidelined continuously throughout his run with the Browns due to injuries, and that certainly has effected how his performance is being perceived. Still, even without the statistical dominance that we've came to expect from OBJ, there's still no denying that even in 2021, he is a prolific player and an undeniable playmaker.
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Has Telling Admission On Odell Beckham Jr.

If the New Orleans Saints are going to try to bring former Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. home, it won’t be through waivers. The former All-Pro wideout apparently has his eyes on the bayou, along with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. However, if Beckham is going to be a Saint head coach Sean Payton says the waiver wire won’t be the route.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Make A Decision On Cam Newton

The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston is out with a “significant” knee injury. Many have suggested that the Saints make a run at Cam Newton. The free agent quarterback played in the NFC South for most of his career and is very familiar with the Saints. Newton could step in and attempt to lead New Orleans to the postseason.
NFL
Person
Ian Rapoport
Yardbarker

Raiders release WR Willie Snead after he asks to be cut

The Las Vegas Raiders have endured a tumultuous season that included the shocking resignation of head coach Jon Gruden but nevertheless managed to enter the bye winners of two consecutive games and at 5-2 on the campaign. Even still, one individual used the off week as an opportunity to embrace...
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
#Saints#American Football#The Nfl Network#Wr#Lsu#Gmfb#Pup
FanSided

Saints: Timing with Michael Thomas situation beyond frustrating

New Orleans Saints fans awoke to the news on Wednesday that Michael Thomas would miss the rest of the 2021 season after a setback with his ankle. Considering this news came about not even 24 hours after the trade deadline is frustrating because the Saints could have been aggressive and added a receiver.
NFL
CBS Sports

Saints' Michael Thomas dealing with new ankle injury, timetable for return unpredictable, per report

On one hand, the New Orleans Saints are pleased to reunite with running back Mark Ingram -- a fan-favorite who returned to the team by way of a trade ahead of Tuesday's NFL deadline. On the other hand, they'd love to finally reunite with Michael Thomas, which sounds strange when you consider he's never left the roster. He has left the building, however, and the Saints have no clue when they can expect him to take the field for them again, assuming he ever does. Thomas remains on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list after undergoing ankle surgery this offseason, and the latest update is anything but promising.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Drew Brees: I won't return to Saints

Drew Brees is not walking through that door. After Jameis Winston suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury, the former Saints quarterback told NBC broadcast partner Mike Tirico that he will not consider a mid-season return (via NOLA.com). “Let me check [my phone],” Brees said jokingly when asked about his availability...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Michael Thomas (ankle) announces he's out for the season

Thomas had a setback in his recovery attempt, and it's serious enough that he won't play at all in 2021. The 28-year-old was the best wide receiver in the NFL as recently as 2019, but injuries have ruined his past two seasons. It remains to be seen if the Saints will keep him around in 2022. If Thomas returns, it's also unclear who he would be catching passes from.
NFL
KPLC TV

Falcons grab victory after a Saints a furious 4th quarter comeback

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Well, all the positive momentum of the Saints three-game winning streak vanished in four quarters of play against the Falcons. The Falcons (4-4) delivered a win over the Saints (5-3), 27-25. Younghoe Koo nailed a 29-yard field goal as time expired in the game. The Saints...
NFL

