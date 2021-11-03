CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMI teams with Union Pacific for latest GoBabyGo!

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmployees of Union Pacific, one of the nation’s leading transportation companies, teamed with therapists from UNMC’s Munroe-Meyer Institute and students from the UNMC College of Allied Health Professions, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Engineering and other area universities to provide a different type of transportation for young children who face mobility challenges due to intellectual and developmental disabilities. On...

