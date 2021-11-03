CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Evans Shares How His Dog Frequently Interrupts His Interviews

By Ariel King
 7 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

Morgan Evans has been struggling to get his interviews completed after constantly being interrupted by a very special someone: his and his wife, Kelsea Ballerini 's dog, Dibs . Like many furry friends, Dibs struggles to understand certain human responsibilities and gets jealous when his human's attention is otherwise occupied.

Evans shared a video of Dibs jumping into his lap for some licks and kisses in the midst of an interview, with the country singer captioning his post, "If you ever wondered what is happening while I'm doing interviews..." The post also sees adorable photos of Dibs staring into Evans' eyes and enjoying his favorite spot on Evans' lap.

While Evans has been busy trying to navigate his interviews around Dibs' needs, the country singer also recently sat down with Cody Alan to share what he considered to be his prized possession: a Tim McGraw cassette. Evans also joked how he enjoys American holidays such as Memorial Day because "I feel like they are all known as 'Day Drunk' holidays." With a song called "Day Drunk," the sentiment fits for the Australian country star, who informed Alan that he had "never written a drinking song until I moved to America."

Morgan Evans recently released his fifth EP, The Country And The Coast: Side A , last month. Featuring six tracks, including "Love Is Real" and a "Love Is Real [Int'l Mix]," the EP follows Evans' 2018 full-length album, Things That We Drink To . Evans was also in attendance of this year's CMT Artists of the Year event, which saw his wife, Kelsea Ballerini, taking to the stage with the Jonas Brothers to perform a cover of the Beatles ' "With A Little Help From My Friends." While Evans has been busy with his new EP, his wife has also been having a busy year joining the Jonas Brothers for their Remember This Tour.

