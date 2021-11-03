CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Morgan Man Was Live Streaming On Twitch When Fire Started At His Home

By Conor McCue
 7 days ago

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (CBS4) – A Fort Morgan family is asking for the community’s help after a fire damaged its home, cars and several pieces of adaptive equipment used to make life easier.

(credit: CBS)

The fire broke out Saturday at the Carr family’s home of 35 years. The fire department said the cause is still under review, but investigators believe the fire started in the garage and spread to the attic.

At the time the fire broke out, Lance Carr was live streaming on Twitch while playing video games. In the video, Carr is heard saying, “we’re calling 911?” He later asks if the garage is on fire.

Carr, who is quadriplegic, is then seen being helped out of the home by his nephew, Trenton. The stream continues for several minutes, and viewers can see smoke filling the room.

“Even moving quickly, we got to the door and had to hold our breath because I couldn’t see,” Lance Carr said.

All five family members and eight pets made it out of the home safely, but the fire took its toll. The family’s garage was damaged, as well as several cars.

(credit: CBS)

One of the vehicles was the family’s wheelchair-accessible van, which is one of the many things at the home made specifically for Lance and his mother, who is also disabled.

“It was a sanctuary,” said Trenton Carr. “This house was crafted for him. It had every kind of feature that would help with his disability.”

Trenton Carr said the family expects insurance to cover some of the damage but not all. The adaptive van, the only way the family can transport Lance around, only had liability coverage since it was paid off, he said.

“Without the van we just have no idea how to get him out of the hotel even,” Trenton said.

The family is now staying in a hotel without many of the adaptive tools it needs to help Lance. A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family raise money.

“You find out every minute something else that’s missing… Something else you really require,” Lance said.

“We’re just hoping for the best,” Trenton said. “Maybe some kind people will come through because we’re lost right now.”

