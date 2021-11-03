CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Viral LAX 'Jetpack Man' Mystery May Finally Be Solved By New Video

By Jason Hall
 7 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

New videos and photos may finally explain a viral mystery that took place near Los Angeles International Airport earlier this year.

In July, FOX LA reported on several sightings of a "jetpack man" flying near LAX, which included one sighting from a pilot of a Boeing 747 at an estimated altitude of 5,000 feet about 15 miles east of the airport claiming to see "a mystery person in a jetpack flying in the path of incoming jets."

On Monday (November 1), FOX LA obtained new videos and photos from the Los Angeles Police Department showing what appears to be an inflatable balloon resembling the Jack Skellington character from Tim Burton 's Nightmare Before Christmas film, rather than an actual person flying with a jetpack strapped to their back.

The FBI issued the following statement to FOX LA regarding the situation on Monday:

"The FBI has worked closely with the FAA to investigate reported jetpack sightings in the Los Angeles area, none of which have been verified. One working theory is that pilots might have seen balloons."

FOX LA reports no one has been arrested or charged in relation to the ongoing investigation, or admitted to sending the apparent balloon airborne near the busy airport.

You can view the videos and photos provided by LAPD to FOX LA here .

