Energy Industry

Declining Cost Of Renewable Electricity

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cost of producing electricity from renewablesources is decreasing according to Our World in Data. In 2010, a megawatt hour of electricity gleaned from solar photovoltaic cost a global average...

www.electronicsweekly.com

Fortune

One of the biggest obstacles to America’s energy transition is its woeful power grid, says Iberdrola CEO

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The U.S.'s efforts to decarbonize its economy risks being hamstrung not just by a lack of renewable energy, but a disconnected grid and a power distribution network that lags far behind Europe, says Ignacio Galán, the CEO of renewable energy giant Iberdrola.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Electricity#Renewables#Wind Energy#Our World#Windsolar
Cheddar News

Behind the Growth of Renewable Energy in the U.S. Over the Decade

Emma Searson, an author on the just-released Renewables on the Rise report and the director, 100% Renewable Campaign at Environment America, joined Cheddar to discuss the rapidly growing renewable energy sector. Between 2011 and 2020, the report shows that wind, solar, and geothermal energy production grew about 15 percent annually and that wind and solar alone account for 11 percent of electricity in the country. "There are a few really important drivers of the renewable energy progress that we're seeing all across the country," Searson said, highlighting falling prices, technology improvements, and supportive policies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ScienceAlert

Most Electricity in Industrialized Nations Could Be From Wind And Solar, Study Shows

We can't afford to delay the switch over to renewable energy sources, and while there's much debate about how to achieve this, more and more research along with growing real-world evidence suggest that it's absolutely a viable, practical option. Now, a new study from an international team of researchers will hopefully help settle this for good. The study shows that the majority of electricity demand in many industrialized nations can be met by some combination of wind and solar power sources, as long as extra efforts are made to install energy storage facilities to cover times of intermittent production. By analyzing the energy use...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

$1 Billion Bet On New Clean Technology That Is Not Supposed To Happen

It seems like only yesterday that the mere mention of direct air carbon capture would elicit gales of laughter from energy analysts. The same could also be said for sustainable aircraft fuel and hydrogen. Nevertheless, these three pie-in-the-sky areas of clean technology are beginning to creep from the impossible to the possible, and a new EU investment fund of up to $1 billion has just been set up to push all them into the realm of, well, at least probable.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Telegraph

The true cost of owning an electric vehicle

Electric cars have a bad reputation when it comes to costs. A high outright buying price makes them look unappealing compared with more conventional internal combustion-engined rivals. And with the cost of lithium – a major battery component for EVs – set to rise, that sticker price could go a whole lot higher.
CARS
energy.gov

DOE Fact Sheet: The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Will Deliver For American Workers, Families and Usher in the Clean Energy Future

DOE Fact Sheet: The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Will Deliver For American Workers, Families and Usher in the Clean Energy Future. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal is a long-overdue investment in our nation’s infrastructure, workers, families, and competitiveness. A key piece in President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, the infrastructure deal includes more than $62 billion for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to deliver a more equitable clean energy future for the American people by doing the following:
ENERGY INDUSTRY
automotive-fleet.com

SEA Electric Proves Depot-Based Renewable Power Plant Strategy

Featuring an array of 250 x 400W solar panels, the system is currently tracking at 90% carbon positive, having produced 24MWH of energy to date. “Here at SEA Electric, we are proud to be leading the charge to eliminate CO2 emissions through our range of all-electric trucks; the next logical step has been to run our manufacturing facility purely on solar power,” said Glen Walker, SEA Electric Vice President – Asia Pacific.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Ed Embraces Renewables

It’s pretty obvious what the NBT is for getting government contracts – renewables, Ed confides to his diary, the world is pinning its global warming goals on making renewables affordable. Anyone with half a hope of helping that process will have government cash showered upon them like a wonga monsoon.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

CN Expands Foray Into Sustainability Through Electric Locomotives, Renewable Diesel

Canadian railway CN is delving into two sustainability initiatives that seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from a locomotive's power sources. First, CN (NYSE: CNI) and Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) announced Thursday that CN has purchased Wabtec's FLXdrive battery-electric locomotive. CN plans to partner with Wabtec to put into service the next-generation technology, which CN says can reduce fuel consumption and emissions by up to 30%.
TRAFFIC
thedrive

Revised EV Tax Credit Could Discount Electric Trucks Costing Up to $80,000

High-dollar vans, SUVs, and pickups could net $12,500 in incentives under newly proposed change. Revisions for the United States' electric vehicle tax credit are continually being discussed as Build Back Better, the act which contains the language defining the credit, gets closer to a vote in the House of Representatives. As we covered on Tuesday, Toyota and other automakers are not happy about the extra union-built discount that's been proposed. Something else has been altered now, as Reuters reports—the act has raised its price ceiling for vans, SUVs, and pickup trucks to $80,000, up from $64,000, $69,000, and $74,000, respectively.
INCOME TAX
FOX 61

Rising cost of natural gas will also lead to higher prices for electricity in the state: Eversource

HARTFORD, Conn. — Eversource is warning customers that their heat and electric bills will be rising over the next few months due to the increased cost of natural gas. Mitch Gross, a spokesperson for Eversource, said Wednesday that the average natural gas heating customer could see a 14% - or about $30 - increase in their total bill in the month of November in comparison to their average monthly bill in winter 2020.
HARTFORD, CT
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

The next frontier of electric power will maximize renewable energy and storage

For most of history since Thomas Edison, electric power was pretty simple. It mostly came from large power plants that used a few different fuels, mostly fossil, and with exceptions like nuclear or hydroelectric power, emitted tons of carbon dioxide. In a relatively short amount of time, this paradigm has been upended by the growth of affordable renewable energy, both utility-scale and distributed, that does not burn any fuel, and the political, regulatory, and corporate drive to cut emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

