For the month of October, farmer sentiment once again dropped for the third month in a row due to concerns of rising cost in addition to apprehension of future conditions. The Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer recorded a drop in producer sentiment — down 3 points — to a reading of 121. The modest drop was part of a three-month slide for the index primarily due to producers’ weakened perceptions for both current and future conditions in the production agriculture sector. The Index of Current Conditions was down 5 points to a reading of 140, while the Index of Future Expectations fell 2 points to a reading of 114. The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers’ responses to a telephone survey.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO