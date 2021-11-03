North Korea urges citizens to eat more swans in new public campaign

If we reflect on the type of models that we tend to emulate when designing enterprise security controls, it may be shocking to discover that the best comparison is that of North Korea: tightly controlled regimes with constant monitoring; restricted information flows to prevent exfiltration of secrets; forced use of specific operating systems and images; and severe penalties for noncompliance, up to and including termination. Even buzzwords like zero trust seem to reflect the state of how people treat each other in North Korea. Is this the model of enterprise security that we really want? With such heavy-handed approaches, is it any wonder why security teams aren't often invited to the table?

