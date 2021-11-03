CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

North Korea urges citizens to eat more swans in new public campaign

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFood shortages that have gripped North Korea for years may be underlined by a new public awareness campaign that is urging...

www.independent.co.uk

Fox News

North Korea can make more ingredients for nuclear bombs than expected

North Korea has the capacity to make more base ingredients for nuclear bombs than previously believed, according to new research, suggesting the Kim Jong Un regime possesses the potential to accelerate the earliest stages of production. The nation’s output of uranium—a fissile material for nuclear weapons when enriched—is just a...
MILITARY
Fox News

North Korea asks starving citizens to eat less as food shortages expected to continue: reports

North Koreans are being asked to eat less food as the communist nation deals with a food emergency that is expected to continue at least until 2025, according to reports. A shortage of food in the nation led by dictator Kim Jong Un has resulted from a shutdown of its border with China, an action that was taken in 2020 in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported.
CHINA
Person
Kim Jong Un
FOX2548 & WIProud

North Koreans Encouraged to Eat Black Swan Meat

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. There’s word North Korea is dealing with what’s being called a “tense” food situation right now. So much so, that the country’s state media is promoting the consumption of black swan meat as a valuable food source. The ruling party newspaper quoted as saying that black swan meat […]
ASIA
Daily Mail

North Korea pushes 'delicious' BLACK SWAN meat and claims it is 'exceptional health food' a day after warning starving citizens they will have to eat less food until 2025 when borders reopen

North Korea has put 'delicious' black swan meat on the menu in an effort to overcome chronic food shortages in the country. The black swans are being bred on an industrial scale at a new breeding centre at one of the country's largest duck farms on the east coast, state media said.
HEALTH
94.3 Jack FM

Printing coupons and eating swans: North Korea innovates amid food, economic woes

SEOUL (Reuters) – From printing coupons as replacement cash to breeding ornamental black swans to eat, North Korea is being forced to innovate to handle economic woes and food shortages as anti-pandemic border lockdowns drag on, reports suggest. With the harvest coming to an end, international observers say North Korea’s...
ECONOMY
New York Post

North Korea tells citizens food shortage will last through 2025: Report

North Korea’s totalitarian government has told its people to tighten their belts — literally — for at least another three-plus years before Pyongyang plans on reopening the country’s land border with China, Radio Free Asia reported this week. “Two weeks ago, they told the neighborhood watch unit meeting that our...
BUSINESS
#North Korea#Swans#Food Shortages#Reuters
New York Post

North Koreans being told to eat black swans amid food crisis

Weight-watching tyrant Kim Jong Un has reportedly come up with an unexpected solution to North Korea’s food crisis — getting his hungry citizens to eat ornamental black swans. The Hermit Kingdom has been pushing the ornamental birds as a protein-packed superfood while opening industrial-scale breeding plants. “Black swan meat is...
CHINA
evalleytimes.com

North Korea has asked people to eat less for four years to deal with a severe food crisis

From the regime North Korea They asked people “Reduce the amount of food you eat” At least until 2025, The year in which trade boundaries reopen China. This is because North Koreans are suffering from famine because they are rarely affected by food shortages as a result of efforts to prevent the spread of borders with the Asian giant. Corona virus And irregular economic policies, which are more conducive to arms development than domestic life.
FOOD & DRINKS
Metro International

South Korea’s Moon meets pope, urges him to visit North Korea

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -South Korean President Moon Jae-in met Pope Francis on Friday, giving him a cross made from barbed wire from the peninsula’s demilitarized zone and again urging him to visit North Korea. Moon, who is Catholic, was in Rome for the G20 summit of world leaders. He held...
POLITICS
KEYT

China, Russia urge UNSC to end key sanctions on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China and Russia are urging the U.N. Security Council to end a host of sanctions against North Korea ranging from the export of seafood and textiles to the cap on imports of refined petroleum products and the ban on its citizens working overseas and sending home their earnings. A draft resolution obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press stresses the economic difficulties in the North and says the sanctions should be lifted to promote the livelihoods of civilians. A similar China-Russia draft in 2019 drew strong Western opposition — and diplomats said opposition is also likely to this one.
POLITICS
Place
Asia
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea tells hungry citizens to ‘tighten belts’ until 2025

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea is telling citizens to tighten their belts through at least 2025, the year they will reopen the border with China which they closed last year to ward off the coronavirus, causing severe food shortages, sources in the country told RFA.
CHINA
American Progress

RELEASE: Diplomacy With North Korea Unlikely, New CAP Analysis Finds

Washington, D.C. — Given political considerations in the United States and South Korea, diplomacy with North Korea is likely unsustainable in the long term, according to a new analysis from the Center for American Progress. This issue brief explores North Korean, U.S., and South Korean perspectives on engagement and diplomacy...
FOREIGN POLICY
American Progress

Prospects for Diplomacy With North Korea

At the end of July 2021, South Korea announced that the two Koreas restored four communication lines that North Korea had cut off in June 2020 when North Korea severed all inter-Korean governmental communication.1 Days later, North Korea stopped answering routine South Korean calls in apparent protest of the joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises scheduled for August.2 In October, North Korea began answering military and liaison office communication lines again.3.
WORLD
The Independent

Seoul rejects refugee claims by Chinese-N. Korean defectors

South Korea has rejected refugee status for ethnic Chinese people who have been “stateless” since they fled North Korea years ago, two of the applicants and an activists’ group said Wednesday. Unlike North Korean defectors, who receive citizenship, almost-free apartments and other economic assistance in South Korea, ethnic Chinese from the North are denied access to such benefits if they maintained Chinese nationality in North Korea. About 30 of them have been designated as “stateless” in South Korea, after authorities detected their attempts to pose as North Korean nationals and detained them, observers say.The “stateless” designation makes it extremely...
WORLD
Dark Reading

Should Our Security Controls Be More Like North Korea or Norway?

If we reflect on the type of models that we tend to emulate when designing enterprise security controls, it may be shocking to discover that the best comparison is that of North Korea: tightly controlled regimes with constant monitoring; restricted information flows to prevent exfiltration of secrets; forced use of specific operating systems and images; and severe penalties for noncompliance, up to and including termination. Even buzzwords like zero trust seem to reflect the state of how people treat each other in North Korea. Is this the model of enterprise security that we really want? With such heavy-handed approaches, is it any wonder why security teams aren't often invited to the table?
PUBLIC SAFETY
thedrive

Hundreds Of South Korean And U.S. Warplanes Are Conducting A Secretive Exercise In Korea

The unpublicized maneuvers are being staged in the wake of a spate of potentially destabilizing missile developments on the peninsula. Amid a simmering ‘missile race’ on the Korean peninsula, South Korea and the United States are running a large-scale air exercise in the region, with around 200 aircraft reportedly involved. The maneuvers represent a return to the large-scale collaboration of this kind between the two nations that was scaled back dramatically as Washington attempted to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear weapons program. However, with more recent hopes that Pyongyang might resume talks, the current exercise is being run without any media fanfare. North Korea, for its part, has traditionally complained about these kinds of exercises, whatever the scale.
MILITARY

