Ohio Republicans want to introduce an abortion ban even stricter than the one passed in Texas that is being challenged in the US Supreme Court.Lawmakers in the state have introduced a bill that would allow anyone to sue a doctor who performs an abortion or any individual that “aids or abets” the procedure.And anyone involved in helping carry out the procedure could face a fine of at least $10,000 per abortion.The bill goes even further than the Texas law by banning all abortions, not just those after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is normally around six weeks.The Ohio...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO