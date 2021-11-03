CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Death toll rises to 21 in Nigerian building site collapse

By CHINEDU ASADU
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47EFC7_0clMH8bM00
Nigeria Building Collapse A view of the rubble of the collapsed 21-story apartment building under construction in Lagos, Nigeria, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Authorities in Nigeria's largest city say the owner of a high-rise apartment building that collapsed suddenly has been arrested. The news came Tuesday as officials announced that 14 people had been confirmed dead following Monday's accident. Dozens of others are believed to still be trapped in the rubble of the 21-story building that was under construction in the Ikoyi area of Lagos. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) (Sunday Alamba)

LAGOS, Nigeria — (AP) — The death toll from the collapse of a high-rise apartment building under construction in Nigeria’s most populous city has risen to 21, the Lagos state governor said Wednesday, as rescue crews continued to seek surviving workers in the rubble.

Nine people had been rescued by Tuesday, but no new survivors were found Wednesday. The previous official death toll, released early Tuesday afternoon, had been 14.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said it was unclear how long the rescue mission would continue.

“There is no pillar in any form that is holding anything," he said of the building's remains. “Hope is what is in short supply," he told families. "Hope is what we all require now.”

It's unknown how many people could still be trapped inside the debris, but one construction worker at the scene had estimated there were about 100, leaving potentially 70 unaccounted for.

The 21-story luxury apartment building under construction toppled Monday and it took several hours for officials to launch the rescue effort. Authorities have arrested the property's owner, according to media reports, saying that his building permit only allowed for a 15-story structure.

By the entrance of the compound, help desks were set up for people to provide names and photos of their relatives or friends who they believed were working there when the structure crumbled.

There was also a help desk for counselling and support of distraught relatives, many of whom were lined up by the roadside.

Abel Godwin traveled 722 kilometers (448 miles) from the nation’s capital, Abuja, in search of his 18-year-old son who had been employed at the site.

After arriving in Lagos at 2 a.m., he visited the government hospital where victims are being treated.

“They couldn’t allow me to check whether my son is alive or dead,” he lamented.

Dozens of family members have expressed anger and frustration over their inability to know the fate of their relatives.

The Lagos state government has set up an independent panel to determine the cause of the accident and whether the project developers had fully complied with building laws. The panel also is to examine whether there were any lapses by state regulators in overseeing the project.

"People are indeed upset, people are angry. I can assure you we are doing everything,” the governor said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs

Authorities in Bengaluru, India arrested actor Chekwume Malvin last month on suspicion of selling drugs. The acclaimed performer in the Indian film world was allegedly caught in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 250 milliliters of hashish oil, all in proximity of an old school campus in the city. In addition to criminal charges, Malvin may face consequences with his immigration status.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Rise Building#Nigerian#Lagos#Building Permit#Ap
foxlexington.com

City of Tijuana begins moving migrants from border campsite

“We worked to convince them,” said Enrique Lucero, director of Tijuana’s Migrant Affairs Office. “We told them that the space does have some rules but will provide free meals, counseling, education services for the children and legal assistance.”. So far, 11 families have agreed to move out of the camp,...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Americans Urged To Return To The U.S. From Haiti Due To Continued Unrest

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Following more unrest in Haiti, Americans continue to be advised not to travel to the country if they don’t have to. According to a recent security alert from the U.S. Embassy in Haiti, the country currently has a level four “Do Not Travel” advisory citing kidnappings, crime and civil unrest. The alert says kidnappings are widespread and victims often include U.S. citizens. “Now is not the time to visit Haiti, now is not the time to visit people that you know, it isn’t worth it,” says Jennifer Blevins. Blevins flew into Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport from Port Au Prince Tuesday...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
SFGate

A suspected Bay Area Capitol rioter says he fought off hogs, snakes to get asylum in Belarus

A Bay Area man who faces assault charges following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots has fled to the eastern European country of Belarus, where he is now reportedly seeking asylum. Evan Neumann, a 48-year-old who resided in Mill Valley and operated a handbag business up until earlier this year, hopped onto Belarusian state television for an interview released Sunday in which he said that he fled the United States in March and traveled through Italy and Switzerland for “a business trip” before eventually landing in Ukraine.
MILL VALLEY, CA
The Associated Press

Suspected hackers arrested in global ransomware crackdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two suspected hackers accused of ransomware attacks resulting in 5,000 infections have been arrested as part of a global cybercrime crackdown, Europol announced Monday. The two, who were not identified by name, were arrested last week by Romanian authorities. Officials say the attacks, linked to the ransomware...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

Jan. 6 Rioter Wanted By The FBI Flees To Belarus

A man wanted by the FBI for his involvement in the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has fled the country and is seeking asylum in Belarus, the country’s state-run media reported over the weekend. Evan Neumann faces six charges in U.S. District Court for his conduct on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

US Embassy Postpones All Visa Appointments in Haiti

The Embassy of the United States in Haiti has announced the postponement of all visa appointments until Friday, November 12. In making the recent announcement, US officials said the Embassy remains open to services for US citizens in the country. “Please avoid unnecessary travel and remain vigilant as the security...
IMMIGRATION
CBS Sacramento

NTSB Releases Preliminary Report On Wilton Plane Crash That Left Family Of 4 Hurt

WILTON (CBS13) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the Wilton plane crash that left four family members hurt. According to the report on the Oct. 14 crash, the WSK Mielec AN-2TD was taking off when the pilot reported that the aircraft’s controls were not responding. The plane continued to pitch up, prompting the pilot to bank left towards an open area. The pilot reported that he was unable to push the control yoke forward, with the report describing the pilot as feeling like he was “stretching” the cables with forward pressure. Less than a minute after taking...
WILTON, CA
IBTimes

Police Search For 12 Missing Airplane Passengers After Emergency Landing

Spanish police have arrested 12 out of 24 people who fled an airplane that made an emergency landing Friday at the Palma airport on the island of Mallorca. The Air Arabia Maroc plane was heading from Casablanca, Morocco, to Istanbul, Turkey, when a passenger claimed to be having an alleged diabetic coma and needed emergency medical attention. Once the plane landed at 8 p.m., passengers ran off the plane, illegally entering the country.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Documented

Hundreds of Migrants in Limbo in Texas Jails

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Operation Lone Star, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s push to use state law enforcement to carry out immigration law by arresting migrants for trespassing, is “overwhelming” local courts, The Wall Street Journal reports. […] The post Hundreds of Migrants in Limbo in Texas Jails appeared first on Documented.
TEXAS STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
60K+
Followers
72K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy