Microsoft introduces Azure Container Apps with scale to zero

“Customers just have thousands and thousands of apps, databases, servers they run in different locations,” Roanne Sones, Microsoft’s corporate VP for Azure Edge and Platform, told me. “Regulation is constantly evolving and growing. Security attacks are becoming more and more sophisticated — and their ability to actually manage that in any sort of a consistent way, given just how sprawled across their environment it is, it’s just really hard. So they’re pretty overwhelmed. At the same time, they look at the cloud and they want to hitch themselves to that innovation wagon and it’s hard for them because there are just going to be workloads that never move to the cloud. So how do they take some of the things that they’ve sampled in the cloud, but be able to actually run it wherever they need to run it, however they need to run it?”

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO