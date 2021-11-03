CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s next for Adam Kinzinger?

By Produced by Brian Mackey
illinois.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger came out with a video announcing he would not be seeking re-election. There’s been speculation about him possibly running for governor or the US Senate here in Illinois — both of...

will.illinois.edu

Comments / 34

JP Mackey
7d ago

I hope he gets some therapy after being shunned by his own family for standing up to the former President.

Reply(1)
20
MC
7d ago

heard he's raising money to buy a Hunter painting so Joe appoints him to an ambassadorship...

Reply
24
biden the imbecile
7d ago

probably going to live off all the millions he made off the backs of the American taxpayers

Reply
12
New Haven Register

Tucker Carlson Is a 'Manipulative Son of a Bitch' - and Other Thoughts from Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger is the kind of Republican that Democrats say we need in Congress to put American politics on a more even keel. Throughout Donald Trump’s rise to power, Kinzinger, a 43-year-old Republican representative from Illinois, grew more wary of the president’s willingness to stay inside the boundaries of his executive authority and more convinced that Trump would try to dismantle democratic institutions that got in his way. Kinzinger was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for “incitement of insurrection,” and he’s one of only two Republicans, along with Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), sitting on the House select committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the US Capitol.
U.S. POLITICS
The Week

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger isn't ruling out a 2024 presidential run

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) won't seek re-election in 2022, but that doesn't mean he's done with politics. Kinzinger, one of the two GOP members on the Jan. 6 House select committee, announced his decision last month. He told CNN on Thursday that he's thinking about running for statewide office, and will "probably" know by January if he plans on running for governor or senator. Next year, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) are both up for re-election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Adam Kinzinger Tears Into Republicans Submitting to ‘Cancerous’ Embrace of Conspiracies: ‘It’s Not on Liz Cheney and I’ to Save the Party

Following his announcement that he will not pursue re-election, Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) condemned the GOP for what he described as the “cancer” of lies and conspiracy theories corroding the party. Kinzinger spoke to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Sunday for ABC’s This Week, where he was asked to explain his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Republicans#Msnbc#The Us Senate#Illinois Newsroom
The Guardian

Republican Adam Kinzinger: I’ll fight Trumpism ‘cancer’ outside Congress

The Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger said on Sunday he would fight the “cancer” of Trumpism outside the congressional GOP, after he retires from the House next year. “In the House you can fight to try to tell the truth,” the Illinois representative said, speaking to ABC’s This Week. “You can fight against the cancer in the Republican party of lies, of conspiracy, of dishonesty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Freeport Journal Standard

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger announces he will not seek reelection

WASHINGTON – Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican and fierce critic of former President Donald Trump, announced Friday he would not seek reelection. Kinzinger, 43, who was one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump in January, posted a video on Twitter announcing his decision. Kinzinger, who entered...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IBTimes

Jan. 6 Committee Member Adam Kinzinger Will Not Seek Reelection

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R- Ill, announced on Friday that he will not seek reelection in the 2022 midterms. Kinzinger is one of just two Republicans on the Jan. 6 Committee. Kinzinger, 43, who was first elected in 2010, announced his decision to leave Congress in January 2023 in a video. He said he was fueled by his supporters telling him to be his "own man" and added that he remembers “during that campaign saying that if I ever thought it was time to move on from Congress, I would. And that time is now.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

House's Jan. 6 panel issues subpoenas for Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller, others

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol said on Tuesday that it has issued subpoenas to 10 associates of former President Donald Trump, with the move coming a day after the panel announced subpoenas for six other Trump associates. Among the 10 people targeted on Tuesday are former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and former senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller. "We need to know precisely what role the former President and his aides played in efforts to stop the counting of the electoral votes and if they were in touch with anyone outside the White House attempting to overturn the outcome of the election. We believe the witnesses subpoenaed today have relevant information and we expect them to comply fully with the Select Committee's investigation," said Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, the Mississippi Democrat who chairs the committee, in a news release.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Democrats are going to miss Nancy Pelosi more than they realize

Last Friday afternoon, as Democratic leadership headed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi planned to announce its plans to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, I caught House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy walking past the press scrum. He seemed amused. And why wouldn’t he be? Republicans had just won the governorship in Virginia, a bellwether that they might win the House in 2022. Meanwhile, Pelosi was scrambling to pass that infrastructure bill without a vote on Build Back Better, Democrats’ social spending bill that progressives have prioritized.But by the end of the evening and way into Saturday morning, Pelosi had every reason...
