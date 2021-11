MILL SPRING – Margaret Bradley McCranie, age 74, of Mill Spring, NC, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Willow Ridge Rehabilitation & Living Center. She was the daughter of the late Boyce and Edith Bradley, and she was a native of Polk County. Margaret was a member at Coopers Gap Baptist Church and one of her favorite things to do was to listen to Christian music. She was an artistic person who loved to make beautiful bulletin boards when she taught school. Margaret loved to teach, and she had great penmanship. She loved the fall, and all the beautiful colors that came with the season.

