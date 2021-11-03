CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson’s attempt to compare climate change to a football match made no sense at all

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 7 days ago

Boris Johnson has, in recent days, developed a habit of comparing the climate crisis to a football match but his analogy definitely needs some work.

In an impromptu speech at Downing Street on Tuesday evening, after he had returned from COP26 in Glasgow, the prime minister tried to illustrate the fight against climate as a dramatic comeback in a football game.

He said: “If this was a football match, the current score would be 5-1 down in the match between humanity and climate change. What I think you can say today after two days of talks with around 120 world leaders is that we’ve pulled back a goal, or perhaps even two, and I think we’re going to be able to take this thing to extra time.”

We don’t know where to start with this analogy.

Let’s start with the scoreline. 5-1 down is a pretty hefty margin to make any sort of comeback from. Just a few days ago Johnson suggested that humanity was down by this score at half-time , which would give Humanity FC a bit more time to make their dramatic resurrection but it’s still an almighty task and there’s no accounting for what kind of headspace those players will be in after such a thrashing.

Secondly, even if humanity did manage to raise their game in the second half and score a goal or two, that would only take the score to 5-3 at best which we hate to say would not take a match to extra time. Nor would it even constitute a replay. Just a comprehensive victory for climate change, who might have regretted not adding to their tally in the second half.

It’s hard to believe that the prime minister attending England’s Euro 2020 semi-final with Denmark and the final with Italy at Wembley this summer – two matchesthat both went to extra-time – has managed to show such a colossal misunderstanding of football.

Needless to say, people were not impressed.

Perhaps Johnson should take some advice on football analogies from Dr Jonathan Van Tam although we fear he’s been chatting about “footy” with Iain Duncan Smith too much.

newschain

Cop26 is world’s moment of truth on climate change – Johnson

Cop26 will be the “world’s moment of truth”, Boris Johnson said as he urged leaders to use the Glasgow summit to bring about an end to climate change. With the United Nations summit due to get under way on Sunday, the Prime Minister pressed fellow world leaders to seize the moment and deliver on the target of preventing global temperatures from rising by more than 1.5C degrees above pre-industrial levels.
ENVIRONMENT
WDBO

UK's Johnson gives G-20 stark warning on climate change

ROME — (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Italy for a Group of 20 meeting on Friday with a stark warning: modern civilization could soon lie in ruins like ancient Rome if world leaders don’t act to curb climate change. Johnson has one big goal at the...
ENVIRONMENT
Person
Iain Duncan Smith
Person
Boris Johnson
Indy100

Who won this week’s PMQs? Boris Johnson and a returning Ed Miliband square off on climate change

PMQs returned on Wednesday, with prime minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Keir Starmer due to lock horns ahead of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s highly anticipated autumn Budget and spending review.Due to Sunak’s announcement, we were treated to a shorter than usual session of PMQs, but things got interesting before it even began as it was revealed that Starmer had tested positive for Covid. His deputy Angela Rayner wasn’t in the Commons either as she was isolating.Step forward former labour leader Ed Miliband, who jumped in to do PMQs in their absence. It was like 2015 all over again as...
POLITICS
floridapolitics.com

Boris Johnson warns of ‘doomsday’ as climate summit begins

The threat is climate change triggered by the burning of coal, oil and natural gas. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened a global climate summit Monday, saying the world is strapped to a “doomsday device.”. Johnson likened an ever-warming Earth’s position to that of fictional secret agent James Bond —...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

How Boris Johnson went from climate sceptic to eco-warrior

“Is all this real? I’ve never really believed it,” Boris Johnson often quipped to his inner circle of advisers when they discussed measures to tackle climate change. As usual, he was half-joking, but also half-serious. The prime minister admits his own journey on this issue has been a long one. “I remember how some people used to sneer at wind power, 20 years ago, and say that it wouldn’t pull the skin off a rice pudding,” he told the Conservative Party’s virtual conference a year ago, when he announced that wind farms could power every home in the UK within...
ENVIRONMENT
Foreign Policy

Boris Johnson’s Roman Fantasies

It was in Rome ahead of this year’s G-20 summit that aspiring classicist Boris Johnson, Britain’s prime minister, decided to lay down another of his misguided visions of history. “When the Roman Empire fell,” he said while traveling to the Italian capital last week, “it was largely as a result of uncontrolled immigration. The empire could no longer control its borders, people came in from the east, all over the place, and we went into a Dark Ages.”
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s clown routine could actually persuade world leaders to act on the climate crisis

One of the ways in which Boris Johnson’s opponents underestimate him is that they think he is not serious – that he is “trivial”, in Keir Starmer’s biting line in his speech to the Labour Party conference. They say he is a clown as if that is a bad thing; as if being a jester precludes a serious purpose.That is, I think, to misunderstand the point of jesters through the ages. Once upon a time, they were employed to remind monarchs of their mortality, and if the people are sovereign now, then Johnson is certainly taking seriously his duty to...
ENVIRONMENT
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

DUP MP Sammy Wilson denies Boris Johnson's climate sceptic claim

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Sammy Wilson has denied a claim by Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he is a "complete climate sceptic". They clashed in the House of Commons after Mr Wilson questioned whether the prime minister believed "huge natural forces" could be overcome in order to "turn the world's thermostat" down.
POLITICS
BBC

COP26: Boris Johnson cautiously optimistic on climate progress

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said there is "a long way to go" in the fight to curb climate change - but he is "cautiously optimistic". Speaking at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, he said the doomsday clock "is still ticking", but "we've got a bomb disposal team on site".
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Brexit trade deal could be suspended if Boris Johnson triggers Article 16, Ireland warns

The EU could plunge Britain into a no-deal Brexit if Boris Johnson ditches his agreement on Northern Ireland, the Irish government has warned.Speaking on Sunday, foreign minister Simon Coveney said that any move to trigger Article 16 and suspend the protocol would have “serious” consequences.Mr Coveney said continuation of the free trade agreement between the UK and EU was “contingent on” the Northern Ireland deal continuing to operate.Suspending the free trade agreement would see British businesses hit with new tariffs and even worse terms than they enjoy now outside the single market. “I believe that if the British government...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Cop26: Climate change could cause civilisation collapse ‘like fall of Roman Empire’, warns Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has issued an apocalyptic warning that civilisation could collapse “like the Roman Empire” unless runaway climate change is stopped.En route to the G20 summit in Rome, the prime minister said the world could “go backwards” – as it did after its famous empire fell – unless a deal to halt the climate emergency is struck at the Cop26 summit.“Humanity, civilisation and society can go backwards as well as forwards and when they start to go wrong, they can go wrong at extraordinary speed,” Mr Johnson said.“You saw that with the decline and fall of the Roman Empire.”And...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Owen Paterson was just the fall guy. This week’s chaos was all about Boris Johnson

An edifying week in the government of Britain, a country run by the third prize in a competition to build Winston Churchill out of marshmallows. Yup, this man is our sorry lot: this pool-float Targaryen, this gurning English Krankie cousin, this former child star still squeezing himself into his little suit for coins. The sole bright spot for Boris Johnson is that furious Tory MPs are currently only comparing him to the nursery rhyme Duke of York. Still, give it time.
POLITICS
