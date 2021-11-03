CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Putin says Russian navy to get hypersonic Zircon missiles in 2022

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – Tests of Russia’s Zircon hypersonic cruise missile are nearing completion and deliveries to the navy will begin in 2022, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday. The move is part of a bid by Moscow to forge ahead in a race with the United States and others...

