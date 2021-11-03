CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Pelosi says House agenda unchanged by Tuesday’s election results

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Democratically-controlled U.S. House of Representatives’ agenda will not...

Democrats are going to miss Nancy Pelosi more than they realize

Last Friday afternoon, as Democratic leadership headed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi planned to announce its plans to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, I caught House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy walking past the press scrum. He seemed amused. And why wouldn’t he be? Republicans had just won the governorship in Virginia, a bellwether that they might win the House in 2022. Meanwhile, Pelosi was scrambling to pass that infrastructure bill without a vote on Build Back Better, Democrats’ social spending bill that progressives have prioritized.But by the end of the evening and way into Saturday morning, Pelosi had every reason...
Infrastructure bill saga shows Pelosi's tenuous grip on House Democrats

It took House Speaker Nancy Pelosi nearly three months of wrangling the progressive and centrist factions in her caucus, last-minute delaying of votes, two Capitol Hill visits from President Joe Biden, a decoupling of the two halves of Democrats’ "Build Back Better" legislative agenda, and a bill-saving bump from 13 Republicans to pass a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in a late-night vote.
McCarthy says Pelosi's push to quickly pass spending bill shows Dems didn't learn from elections this week

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy argued Thursday that Democrats are not learning their lesson from the elections in New Jersey and Virginia this week, which Republicans argue amounted to a rejection of progressive policies in Democrats' reconciliation bill. "Tuesday's results show an important truth. Voters from Virginia to Texas to...
Pelosi says House will move forward on infrastructure, Build Back Better legislation

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday said the House will vote to send the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill supported by President Joe Biden to his desk and approve a rule for debate on his signature Build Back Better Act.“In order to make progress on the President’s vision it is important that we advance the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and the Build Back Better Act today,” Ms Pelosi wrote in a Friday afternoon letter to House Democrats.“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework rule and debate have already happened. Now, we will bring to the Floor the BIF and a rule for consideration...
Pelosi on the election: 'It was not a good night'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stopped short of accepting responsibility for the Democrats' disappointing election results on Tuesday night, saying "it would have been better" had the party been able to pass President Joe Biden's agenda through Congress. Speaking to reporters Thursday from the Capitol, Pelosi said election night "was not...
Pelosi Tries to Muscle Through a Vote on Biden’s Agenda

As Democrats look to advance President Joe Biden’s stalled economic agenda in the wake of electoral embarrassments this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is pressing for a vote on the party’s reconciliation package of social spending and climate measures as soon as Thursday evening, with another vote on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure potentially to follow Friday morning.
Ohio House Special Election Results

A special election in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District — a landscape that favors Republicans — features a contest between Republican Mike Carey clinging tightly to former President Donald Trump and Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo, who is trying to patch together a new coalition that reaches from suburbia to Appalachia.
