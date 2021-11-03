CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irish PM warns UK not to be reckless on N.Irish protocol

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland’s prime minister on Wednesday warned Britain of far-reaching implications for its relations with the European Union if it takes the “reckless” step of seeking to suspend parts of the Northern Irish protocol in its Brexit divorce deal. Difficulties in sending some goods to British-run Northern...

Telegraph

Belarus threatens to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them smuggling 250 migrants into EU

Belarusian troops threatened to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them escorting 250 migrants across the border in a major escalation on the edge of the EU. The incident came as Vladimir Putin signed a deal with Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, that could hand Moscow control of Belarus's borders and give Mr Putin the power to flood Europe with more migrants.
AFP

Poland blocks migrants at Belarus border, warns of 'armed' escalation

Poland said it blocked a bid by hundreds of migrants to illegally enter the country from Belarus on Monday, warning of an "armed" escalation as thousands more massed near the border. As the latest grim chapter of Europe's migrant crisis unfolded, Washington and Brussels called on Minsk to stop what they described as an orchestrated influx. NATO on Monday also hit out at Minsk, accusing the government there of using the migrants as political pawns, while the European Union called for fresh sanctions against Belarus. Brussels says Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has encouraged the migrant flow in retaliation for existing EU sanctions imposed over its dismal human rights record.
The Independent

Europe bolsters pioneering tech rules with help from Haugen

European lawmakers have pioneered efforts to rein in big technology companies and are working to strengthen those rules, putting them ahead of the United States and other parts of world that have been slower to regulate Facebook and other social media giants facing increasing blowback over misinformation and other harmful content that can proliferate on their platforms.While Europe shares Western democratic values with the U.S., none of the big tech companies — Facebook, Twitter, Google — that dominate online life are based on the continent, which some say allowed European officials to make a more clear-eyed assessment of the...
AFP

Europe's battle to curb Big Tech

US tech giants Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft -- collectively dubbed GAFAM -- have been accused of not paying enough taxes, stifling competition, stealing media content and threatening democracy by spreading fake news. - Paying for content – GAFAM are accused by media outlets of making money from journalistic content without sharing the revenue.
Shropshire Star

Protocol talks cannot be ‘put on long finger’, DUP warns

Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has threatened to pull down the devolved institutions at Stormont if major changes to the protocol are not secured. Negotiations on resolving issues with Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol cannot be put on “the long finger”, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has warned. The DUP leader said talks...
The Independent

Brexit: EU must ‘show damage’ to UK as warning to other nations, says French PM in escalation of fishing row

The EU must show that Brexit has been“damaging” to the UK, the French prime minister has told Brussels in a letter calling for support for tougher actions over the Channel fishing dispute.Jean Castex wrote a letter to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday setting out reasons why the EU should act against Britain over the limited granting of licences for French fishermen to operate in British waters post-Brexit.He wrote that the EU had to make clear that “leaving the union is more damaging than remaining in it”.Paris is threatening to increase checks on British boats, stop...
Shropshire Star

Gap between UK and EU on protocol remains ‘substantial’ after latest talks

The UK Government said no resolution was found during discussions in London on Friday between the two sides. The distance remains “substantial” between the UK and the European Union in their bid to find a resolution on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Government has said. Brexit minister Lord Frost and...
whbl.com

Queen Elizabeth is on ‘very good form’, UK PM Johnson says

ROME (Reuters) – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, who has been advised by doctors to rest and avoid official visits for at least the next two weeks, is on very good form, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said after speaking to the 95-year-old monarch this week. There has been concern over the health...
whbl.com

Chances of COP26 success about 6/10, UK PM Johnson says

ROME (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday he estimated the chances of a successful outcome to the United Nations COP26 climate change summit at about six out of 10. Britain hopes the summit in Glasgow, which begins on Oct. 31, will adopt plans to help move...
Shropshire Star

PM calls for rapid progress to be made on finding NI Protocol solution

Boris Johnson made the comments during bilateral talks with the EU’s top official in Rome. “Real progress must be achieved soon” in the negotiations to find a solution to the issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol, Boris Johnson has told the European Union’s top official. Downing Street said the Prime...
104.1 WIKY

Way to avoid Art.16 is to agree on Irish trade, says UK Brexit negotiator

LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Britain will not trigger the Article 16 emergency provision on Friday, its negotiator said on arriving for talks with the European Union’s Brexit pointman aimed at overcoming disagreements over trade across the Irish border. Article 16 is a measure allowing for unilateral action by either the EU...
ECONOMY
BBC

Brexit: UK would be 'reckless' to use Article 16, says taoiseach

Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin has said it would be "irresponsible and reckless" for the UK to use Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol. It is the provision which allows parts of the protocol to be unilaterally suspended if they are causing serious difficulties. The UK government said in...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

EU could set aside Brexit trade deal if UK suspends NI Protocol, Coveney warns

Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister criticised the UK Government’s approach to negotiations on the Irish Sea trade arrangements. A UK move to suspend parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol could see the EU doing likewise with the Brexit trade deal, Ireland’s foreign minister has warned. Simon Coveney said it appeared the...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Irish PM Martin: Would be unwise, reckless for UK to trigger Article 16

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Wednesday that it would be unwise and reckless for the British government to trigger Article 16, as reported by Reuters. "Triggering Article 16 would have far-reaching implications for UK-EU relations." "UK raising of the ECJ issue is disingenuous and wrong." "Current situation with...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia sends bombers to patrol Belarus airspace as migrant crisis escalates

Two groups of migrants broke through border fences from Belarus into Poland overnight as the escalating crisis took on new, militarised dimensions with reports of violence and gunfire on the ground and Russian bombers deployed to fly overhead.Poland said the migrants were quickly identified and arrested near the village of Bialowieza, before being returned to the Belarusian border. They were carrying wire-cutting instruments, a spokesperson for the Polish border service said. Both sides accused the other of inhumane treatment of the estimated 4,000 migrants who are trying to cross the border with the European Union. The rising hostility spurred...
MILITARY
AFP

Poland sees migrant border surge, accuses Belarus of 'state terrorism'

Poland said Wednesday it had seen a surge in attempts to breach its border and pushed back hundreds of migrants to Belarus, accusing Minsk of "state terrorism" by provoking a new migrant crisis in Europe. Concern was growing for more than 2,000 migrants -- mainly Kurds from the Middle East -- who are trapped at the border, with the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday over the issue. Western governments accuse Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko of luring them to his country and sending them to cross into European Union and NATO member Poland in retaliation for EU sanctions. "What we are facing here, we must be clear, is a manifestation of state terrorism," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters in Warsaw at a news conference with visiting EU chief Charles Michel.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

‘Not inevitable’ that UK will trigger Article 16, says Irish premier

Micheal Martin has urged the UK Government to consider the damage such a move would cause to Britain’s relationships with the EU and Ireland. Irish premier Micheal Martin has said it is not inevitable that the UK Government will trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol. The Taoiseach urged...
