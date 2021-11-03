CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Former Guns N’ Roses Guitarist DJ Ashba Says Axl Rose Is ‘Misunderstood’

By Lauryn Schaffner
Classic Rock 96.1
Classic Rock 96.1
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prior to Guns N' Roses' 2016 reunion with Slash and Duff McKagan, Axl Rose had a revolving cast of musicians play alongside him in the band. Former guitarist DJ Ashba, who played with Rose for six years, says that the singer is misunderstood, and that he misses him "to...

classicrock961.com

Comments / 0

Related
103GBF

Zakk Wylde’s Guns N’ Roses Jam Inspired Black Label Society Song

Zakk Wylde revealed that his mid-'90s jam sessions with members of Guns N' Roses inspired a song that ended up on Black Label Society's debut album. The BLS bandleader and longtime Ozzy Osbourne guitarist linked up with Slash, Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, Matt Sorum and Dizzy Reed for a pseudo-"audition" around 1995. While the dual-lead guitar approach proved unsuccessful, the ensuing jam sessions gave Wylde some material for Black Label Society's 1999 debut album, Sonic Brew.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

NIKKI SIXX Says GUNS N' ROSES Once Considered Recording Cover Of MÖTLEY CRÜE's 'Stick To Your Guns'

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation L.A. Invasion", Nikki Sixx discussed the fact that GUNS N' ROSES apparently once considered recording a cover version of the early MÖTLEY CRÜE song "Stick To Your Guns". The CRÜE bassist said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "After we took them out on tour, and they first put out 'Welcome To The Jungle', or was it 'Sweet Child O' Mine', I remember going to the Rainbow [in West Hollywood], and I saw Axl [Rose, GN'R singer] there. And he jumped up and he said 'hi' and 'thanks for the tour. Thanks for the tour because now MTV is gonna play 'Sweet Child O' Mine'.' It really gave 'em a shot. And I was super stoked for those guys. And then he kind of told me he always loved that song 'Stick To Your Guns' and had thought about covering it in GN'R. That's pretty cool to hear, that those guys thought that was cool. And that song's got its own little life, so to speak."
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOSH TODD Reflects On AXL ROSE's 'Amazing' Gesture When BUCKCHERRY Opened For GUNS N' ROSES

During an appearance on a recent episode of the GUNS N' ROSES-centric "Appetite For Distortion" podcast, BUCKCHERRY frontman Josh Todd reflected on his first and only face-to-face encounter with Axl Rose. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I have always really loved Axl — as a singer, as a frontman. I just really think he's a really talented guy. And I never got to meet him. I'd been around places where he was close by and I didn't know about it and I never got to meet him. So, cut to [BUCKCHERRY] did a handful of shows with [GUNS N' ROSES in 2011]. And still, he's kind of a mysterious guy — he would always go on never on scheduled time. And at that point, we would always be in a bus, maybe traveling to the next location. Because we'd already left, so we never got an opportunity to link up. So cut to we do a show — I think it was one of the last shows we did with GN'R. And we're all on the bus after the show. And our tour manager goes, 'Hey, Axl wants to say hello to you guys. He's got something for you. You guys can come in the venue.' And I was, like, 'What? Yes!' So we got all our shit together, we go in the venue, and [it was] just the most bizarre experience. We're in the hallway of some arena. He comes out. He walks towards us. He's got a bag. It's plastic bag from Best Buy. He goes, 'How are you guys doing? I just wanna say it was nice having you guys out.' And he takes his bag out and he hands all of us an iPad — each of us an iPad — from Best Buy. 'I just wanna give you guys a gift and tell you how much we appreciate having you out [on tour with us].' And I was just, like, 'Are you kidding me? This is amazing.' I was speechless."
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Did Guns N’ Roses Almost Cover M?tley Cr?e???

Nikki Sixx revealed that Guns N' Roses nearly covered an early Mötley Crüe classic. Ultimate-Guitar.com reported that while promoting his new memoir, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, the Crüe bassist appeared on Sirius XM's The Eddie Trunk Show and recalled, “After we took Guns N' Roses out on tour, and they first put out 'Welcome To The Jungle,' or was it 'Patience' that was the next one? 'Sweet Child. . . '? “I'm sorry, but I do remember going to the Rainbow, and I saw Axl (Rose) there and he jumped up, he said, 'Hi, thanks for the tour,' because now MTV was going to play 'Sweet Child O' Mine.'”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duff Mckagan
Person
Axl Rose
Person
Dj Ashba
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitarist#Guns N Roses#Chinese Democracy#Audio Ink Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

Update: Rep Denies That Christopher Williams Is In A Coma After Al B. Sure! Reveals Status On Social Media

The R&B crooner revealed the shocking news of his dear friend and close family member's condition via social media. Update: A statement given via Christopher Williams’ Instagram account clarifies that despite Al B. Sure!’s call for prayers and support, the singer is actually not in a coma, however is resting and in stable condition. No further clarification on his medical status or the circumstances leading to him needing medical care is given.
CELEBRITIES
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock961.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy