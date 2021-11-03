CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian royal gems, rare coloured diamonds on Geneva auction block – Sotheby’s

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (Reuters) – Russian royal jewels smuggled out of the country during the 1917 revolution, alongside rare coloured diamonds, are on offer at auction next week in Geneva, looking for deep-pocketed collectors emerging from the pandemic. An orange-pink diamond weighing 25.62 carats, estimated at 3.6 million to 5.38 million...

