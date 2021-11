We flagged it recently that IBM was about to spin-off its managed infrastructure services into a separate company. That has now happened, and all those services are now under a new company called Kyndryl. The spin-off will see IBM examining the services it is offering and focusing on its consultancy operations. This leaves Arvind Krishnan, who took over as IBM CEO in April 2020, to shape the company and continue to develop its strategy, as it looks to monetize its expertise and software offerings. To explain exactly what that means, Krishnan has posted an open letter on the IBM website to outline the challenges in the coming months, as he sees them.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO