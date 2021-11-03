CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartsville, SC

Hartsville mayoral election to be decided in runoff

By Jack Bilyeu
 8 days ago

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW)– No mayoral candidate managed to get the 50% of votes plus one needed to win Tuesday’s election in Hartsville.

Candidates Justin Evans and Casey Hancock will face off once again in a runoff election. They received the most votes of the five candidates vying for the office. Evans received 38% of the votes while Hancock received 31%.

They beat out Jim Blue with 22%, Jordan Flowers with 6% and Stephen Peterson with about 2%.

Both candidates said they are already looking at their work for the weeks ahead.

“We kind of anticipated that it would go to a runoff and now we’ve got two weeks to bring not only our folks out, but bring a lot of folks over to our side,” Evans said. “Hopefully our vision of public safety and economic development for Hartsville is one that will resonate.”

“I’m very proud, I’m very happy with the way it turned out, it just means we’ve got a lot of work to do and we’re going to keep doing it,” Hancock said. “My message hasn’t changed at all. I love this town and I love the people of this town. It’s my goal to listen to the people of this town and understand what is important to them.”

The city council will not change. Incumbents Teresa Mack and Kenzie Delaine both won their respective races.

The mayoral runoff election will be held Nov. 16.

