Canadian electronic producer Jessy Lanza delivered her third record All The Time last year. Just one listen of that record (or any of Lanza's great full-length efforts, for that matter) gives you the impression that this is an artist who loves the genre and its euphoric potential. That's why it's so exciting that Lanza will share a new full-length mix for the DJ-Kicks series on November 19. The project will feature a handful of new Lanza songs, including "Seven 55" featuring London-based producer Loraine James.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO