A sale of Pre-Columbian art and Taíno artifacts at Christie’s set to take place in Paris tomorrow has become the subject of protests by Taíno activists and allies. The sale, titled “Pre-Columbian Art & Taino Masterworks,” includes 38 works from the Fiore Arts Collection of Taíno art. Many of the works in the sale are priced between $5,000 and $200,000. Among them are ritual spatulas carved from manatee bones, as well as shell, wood, and terra cotta ornaments. According to the sale catalogue, several of the objects have been on long-term loan at institutions including the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston...

PROTESTS ・ 1 DAY AGO