Accidents

Bus plunges down ravine, killing 22 in Pakistani Kashmir

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (Reuters) – At least 22 people, including women and children, were killed when a passenger bus plunged 500...

Shore News Network

Clashes with Pakistani Islamists kill several police

LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) -Thousands of demonstrators from a banned Pakistani Islamist group clashed with police on Wednesday, killing and wounding several people from both sides, police and the group said. The clash broke out at a rally of the banned Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) on a highway in Sheikhupura district just...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

21 survive Turkey building collapse with no deaths

Twenty-one people survived being buried under heavy debris when a two-storey building collapsed in eastern Turkey, the government said, with no fatalities reported as search operations ended early Wednesday. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon on a busy street in the city of Malatya, as residents filled shops on their way home from work. "Search and rescue operations in the collapsed Malatya building have come to an end. Thank God there are no victims," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu tweeted early Wednesday. Earlier, interior ministry spokesman Ismail Catakli said rescue workers had pulled 13 people from the rubble, while eight others managed to escape on their own.
ACCIDENTS
AFP

India sends thousands more troops to restive Kashmir

India has sent thousands more paramilitary troops into its section of Kashmir, already one of the world's most militarised zones, after a string of targeted killings by suspected rebels in recent weeks, officials said Wednesday. Newly deployed troops are now visible around many new checkpoints set up in recent weeks across the main city of Srinagar.
POLITICS
Popculture

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs

Authorities in Bengaluru, India arrested actor Chekwume Malvin last month on suspicion of selling drugs. The acclaimed performer in the Indian film world was allegedly caught in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 250 milliliters of hashish oil, all in proximity of an old school campus in the city. In addition to criminal charges, Malvin may face consequences with his immigration status.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two injured after gang-related machine gun battle outside party

A gang of five men and one woman hit two innocent bystanders in a machine gun battle outside a party with hundreds of guests over a petty feud. Some 34 bullets were blasted when two rival groups of heavily armed gunmen opened fire at each other outside a private function in east London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

U.N. says Afghan war has entered 'deadlier and more destructive phase'

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The U.N. special envoy for Afghanistan on Friday questioned the Taliban's commitment to a political settlement, telling the U.N. Security Council the war has entered a "deadlier and more destructive phase" with more than 1,000 civilians killed in the past month during a Taliban offensive.
WORLD
AFP

Up to 5,000 Afghan refugees a day entering Iran: aid group

Up to 5,000 Afghan refugees a day are crossing into neighbouring Iran, compounding the already heavy burden it faces hosting an estimated 3.6 million Afghans, a relief group said Wednesday. The council said it was estimated that at least 300,000 Afghans had crossed into Iran since the Taliban entered Kabul as US-led troops withdrew in August. 
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

US ex-diplomat defends private mission to troubled Myanmar

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson acknowledges criticism of his humanitarian visit to Myanmar last week, but says he feels his trip was constructive.Richardson, also a former governor of New Mexico, is the most high-profile American to visit the Southeast Asian nation since its military seized power in February from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi He traveled there last week with three colleagues, his office said, to discuss delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, medical supplies and other public health needs.The U.S. government, along with a number of other Western nations, shuns Myanmar's military-installed government...
U.S. POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Can the world avert mass starvation in Afghanistan without emboldening the Taliban?

The fall of the Afghanistan government to the Taliban has presented the world with some stark choices. In recent weeks, the international community has raised alarm about the rapidly escalating humanitarian emergency in the country, calling for an influx of aid to reach millions of Afghans ahead of the winter. In the meantime, the new Taliban regime has systematically disenfranchised the Afghan people and severely restricted their fundamental human rights – most notably those of women and girls to education. In the short term, the failure of the Taliban and the international community to respond adequately to the country’s urgent...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Ex-US marine goes on hunger strike in Russian jail

A former US Marine imprisoned in Russia has reportedly begun a hunger strike amid calls for his release from a facility 310 miles from Moscow, his family have said.Trevor Reed, 29, is said to have been on hunger strike since last Thursday, more than two years after he was arrested by Moscow police.Russian authorities allege that Mr Reed was being escorted to a police station when he elbowed the driver of the police vehicle, causing it to swerve.He had been on his way home from a party and was drunk at the time, although Russian authorities have so far...
PROTESTS
lawfareblog.com

Afghanistan and American Jihadists: More Inspiration, Less Destination

The day after the United States completed the withdrawal of its military presence from Afghanistan, we received a handwritten letter at our Program on Extremism office from an American in federal prison serving a decades-long sentence for supporting the Islamic State. “What’s been up with you?” the convicted terrorist wrote. “As you can see, the Taliban is up … and this time to stay. Give it 10 years from now and you will see the Caliphate will be back as well.” While this correspondence stood out for its candor and pithiness, it also shows that the recent developments in Afghanistan have become topics du jour for supporters of the jihadist movement around the world.
POLITICS
AFP

UN says Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme drivers in war-hit north

The United Nations said Wednesday that Ethiopia had detained 72 aid drivers to the conflict-torn north, the latest roundups despite an international push to end a brutal war. The news, which came a day after the UN reported the arrests of employees in the capital Addis Ababa, is likely to further inflame tensions with the government following a decision in September to expel seven senior UN officials for "meddling" in the country's affairs. A UN spokesperson said the latest detentions targeted contract drivers for the World Food Programme (WFP) in the capital of Afar province, on the only functional road leading into famine-threatened Tigray. "We confirm that 72 outsourced drivers contracted by WFP have been detained in Semera. We are liaising with the government of Ethiopia to understand the reasons behind their detention," a UN spokesperson said.
UNITED NATIONS
The Independent

India hosts talks on Afghanistan boycotted by rival Pakistan

India on Wednesday hosted senior security officials from Russia, Iran and five Central Asian countries to discuss the situation in neighboring Afghanistan following the fall of the U.S.-backed government and the Taliban takeover of the country. India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval invited security chiefs from Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Afghan representatives were not invited, while Pakistan and China declined to attend, with Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf last week calling India a “spoiler” and not a “peacemaker” in Afghanistan.“This is a time for close consultation among us,” Doval said in opening remarks...
INDIA
The Independent

UN says over 3 million in Myanmar need "life-saving" aid

The U.N. humanitarian chief urged Myanmar’s military leaders on Monday to provide unimpeded access to the more than 3 million people in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance since government forces seized power on Feb. 1 “because of growing conflict and insecurity, COVID-19 and a failing economy.”Martin Griffiths also urged donors to respond to the U.N. appeal, saying less than half of the $385 million required has been raised since the military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi Grittith's statement was issued as members of the U.N. Security Council held a closed-door meeting on Myanmar requested by...
UNITED NATIONS

