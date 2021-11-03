Algeria says Moroccan bombardment killed three Algerians on Western Sahara border
By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
7 days ago
ALGIERS (Reuters) – Algeria said on Wednesday that Moroccan bombardment had killed three of its citizens in the border area between Mauritania and the disputed territory of Western Sahara and warned it would “not go unpunished”. Monday’s incident underscores the risks of escalation between the powerful North African rivals...
RABAT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Morocco's King Mohammed gave a speech about Western Sahara on Saturday but made no mention of an Algerian accusation that Morocco targeted Algerian civilians in an incident last week that the United Nations said took place in the disputed territory. Algeria's accusation has raised fears...
The long-frozen Western Sahara conflict pitting Morocco against the Polisario Front independence movement has flared in recent months, worsening already tense relations between the kingdom and its Polisario-backing neighbour, Algeria. The killing of three Algerians on a highway through the territory, in what Algiers says was a Moroccan strike, has...
The U.N. Security Council has extended the U.N. peacekeeping mission in the disputed Western Sahara for a year, expressing concern at the breakdown of the 1991 cease-fire between Morocco and the pro-independence Polisario Front and calling for a revival of U.N.-led negotiations
The multiple ecological crises provoked by human activities are linked to and exacerbate the other political, social and economic challenges currently faced by North Africa.1 In Western Sahara, these challenges and crises are shaped by its continued condition as a colony. This report aims to contribute to conversations on a just transition – that is, a transition to ‘thriving economies that provide dignified, productive and ecologically sustainable livelihoods; democratic governance and ecological resilience’ – in Western Sahara.2 The authors do this by highlighting how extractivism currently operates in the part of Western Sahara currently occupied by Morocco. The bulk of the analysis focuses on renewable energy developments, because Morocco is widely celebrated on the international stage for its commitments to the so-called ‘green energy transition’.3 The story told here, which aims to highlight the voices of the Saharawi population that is indigenous to Western Sahara, is different. Precisely because renewable energy developments undermine Saharawi self-determination and further (perceived and actual) inequalities between Indigenous Saharawis and Moroccans, such developments undermine a just transition.
Israel’s international espionage agency, the Mossad, has foiled multiple attacks by Iranian agents on Israeli businesspeople and tourists, according to a report broadcast Sunday night by Channel 12 television news. The attacks targeted Israelis in at least three countries on the African continent: Tanzania, Senegal and Ghana, according to the...
The Arab League Monday backed the resignation of Lebanon's information minister whose comments on the Yemen war sparked a damaging diplomatic row with Gulf States. Zaki, who also met Prime Minister Najib Mikati and President Michal Aoun said Information Minister George Kordahi's departure could be a starting point for "detente" between Lebanon and Gulf states.
Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian dictator, has warned that "nuclear superpower" Russia could be dragged into the escalating border crisis with Brussels. The Belarusian leader said on Tuesday he did not want armed confrontation, but claimed his Russian allies could be drawn into the row over migrants on the border with Poland.
Drone footage shows firefighters and rescue workers at the scene of wreckage after an oil tanker exploded in Sierra Leone, killing 99 people. The disaster happened early on Saturday morning after a bus struck the tanker at a gas station in Wellington, a suburb east of Freetown. President Julius Maada...
Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
The United Kingdom’s HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier strike group has seen dozens of interactions with Russian fighter jets and warships during its current deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region. The U.K.’s carrier group even recorded more than 30 intercepts of armed Russian fighters operating near the carrier group in a single two-week period.
Russia has issued a chilling warning to the US and Britain after holding another set of war games and attacking a 'mock enemy' in the waters surrounding Crimea. A Russian navy video shows missiles firing from the frigate Admiral Grigorovich and coastal anti-ship weapon systems against a 'mock enemy'. Some...
Belarusian troops threatened to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them escorting 250 migrants across the border in a major escalation on the edge of the EU. The incident came as Vladimir Putin signed a deal with Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, that could hand Moscow control of Belarus's borders and give Mr Putin the power to flood Europe with more migrants.
The war in northern Ethiopia is moving south, with rebel groups claiming strategic wins over government forces and threatening to advance on Addis Ababa.
These are the main actors in a year-long conflict that has killed thousands and pushed many more into famine:
Ethiopia's national military is one of the biggest standing armed forces in Africa, with an estimated 140,000 personnel.
FREETOWN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - At least 99 people were killed and more than 100 injured in the capital of Sierra Leone late on Friday when a fuel tanker exploded following a collision, local authorities said. Emergency crews worked to clear the scene on Saturday in Freetown's eastern suburb of...
Poland said it blocked a bid by hundreds of migrants to illegally enter the country from Belarus on Monday, warning of an "armed" escalation as thousands more massed near the border.
As the latest grim chapter of Europe's migrant crisis unfolded, Washington and Brussels called on Minsk to stop what they described as an orchestrated influx.
NATO on Monday also hit out at Minsk, accusing the government there of using the migrants as political pawns, while the European Union called for fresh sanctions against Belarus.
Brussels says Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has encouraged the migrant flow in retaliation for existing EU sanctions imposed over its dismal human rights record.
Marines aboard a helicopter carrier arrived in Israel’s southernmost city and its only major locale on the Red Sea on Monday for a weeklong multiforce training exercise ― the first since Israel came under U.S. Central Command’s area of operations. Eilat, Israel, traditionally a vacation hub located close to Egypt...
Comments / 0