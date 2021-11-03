Algeria says Moroccan bombardment killed three Algerians on Western Sahara border
ALGIERS (Reuters) – Algeria said on Wednesday that Moroccan bombardment had killed three of its citizens in the border area between Mauritania and the disputed territory of Western Sahara and warned it would “not go unpunished”. Monday’s incident underscores the risks of escalation between the powerful North African rivals...
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council extended the U.N. peacekeeping mission in the disputed Western Sahara for a year on Friday, expressing concern at the breakdown of the 1991 cease-fire between Morocco and the pro-independence Polisario Front and calling for a revival of U.N.-led negotiations. The vote was 13-0...
RABAT (Reuters) – Morocco’s King Mohammed gave a speech about Western Sahara on Saturday but made no mention of an Algerian accusation that Morocco targeted Algerian civilians in an incident last week that the United Nations said took place in the disputed territory. Algeria’s accusation has raised fears of further...
The long-frozen Western Sahara conflict pitting Morocco against the Polisario Front independence movement has flared in recent months, worsening already tense relations between the kingdom and its Polisario-backing neighbour, Algeria. The killing of three Algerians on a highway through the territory, in what Algiers says was a Moroccan strike, has...
Fatima Chaaoufi gazes across the sealed Moroccan border towards an Algerian village on the other side, home to family members she hasn't seen for years. "We're so near yet so far," she sighs. Chaaoufi's village of Oulad Bouarfa, east of the Moroccan city of Oujda, lies just a stone's throw...
ALGIERS (Reuters) – Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune will not attend a conference on Libya in France on Friday but will delegate a representative, Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra said on Wednesday. Relations between France and Algeria have been tense, and Algiers early last month recalled its ambassador to Paris and closed...
The multiple ecological crises provoked by human activities are linked to and exacerbate the other political, social and economic challenges currently faced by North Africa.1 In Western Sahara, these challenges and crises are shaped by its continued condition as a colony. This report aims to contribute to conversations on a just transition – that is, a transition to ‘thriving economies that provide dignified, productive and ecologically sustainable livelihoods; democratic governance and ecological resilience’ – in Western Sahara.2 The authors do this by highlighting how extractivism currently operates in the part of Western Sahara currently occupied by Morocco. The bulk of the analysis focuses on renewable energy developments, because Morocco is widely celebrated on the international stage for its commitments to the so-called ‘green energy transition’.3 The story told here, which aims to highlight the voices of the Saharawi population that is indigenous to Western Sahara, is different. Precisely because renewable energy developments undermine Saharawi self-determination and further (perceived and actual) inequalities between Indigenous Saharawis and Moroccans, such developments undermine a just transition.
