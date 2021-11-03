CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. factory orders unexpectedly rise in September

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – New orders for U.S.-made goods unexpectedly rose in September, though manufacturing remains constrained by input shortages. The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that factory orders increased 0.2% in September. Data for August was revised down to show orders rising 1.0% instead of 1.2% as previously reported. Economists polled...

Related
mix929.com

U.S. wholesale inventories revised higher in September

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. wholesale inventories increased more than initially thought in September, but automobile stocks declined further amid a global semiconductor shortage, which is undercutting motor vehicle production. The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that wholesale inventories increased 1.4%, instead of 1.1% as estimated last month. Stocks at wholesalers...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Dollar ticks up ahead of U.S. inflation test

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The dollar nudged up against major peers on Wednesday after weakening in the past three days with investors taking little risk ahead of U.S. inflation data which could shine some light on how fast the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates. The U.S. consumer price...
BUSINESS
Washington State
MarketWatch

EIA raises its 2021 U.S. retail gasoline price forecast

The U.S. Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 forecast for U.S. regular gasoline retail prices by 1% to $3 a gallon, according to a monthly report released Tuesday. The EIA also said domestic gasoline consumption rose to an average 9.2 million barrels per day in October, but it's expected to fall below 9 million barrels a day this month and "remain below that level until May 2022." West Texas Intermediate crude prices, the U.S. benchmark, will likely average $69.02 a barrel this year, up 0.8% from the October forecast, while Brent crude, the global benchmark, is forecast at $71.59 a barrel this year, up 0.3% from the previous forecast, the EIA said. U.S. oil production is expected to average 11.13 million barrels per day this year, up 1% from October's forecast. In Tuesday dealings, December WTI crude was up 88 cents, or 1.1%, to $82.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December gasoline rose 2.7 cents, or 1.2%, to $2.35 a gallon. January Brent crude added 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.87 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.
TRAFFIC
YourErie

US consumer prices soared 6.2% in past year, most since 1990

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left Americans grappling with the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. From September […]
BUSINESS
#Gdp#Reuters#The Commerce Department
WTAJ

US jobless claims drop to pandemic low of 267,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a new pandemic low of 267,000 last week as the job market recovers from last year’s sharp coronavirus downturn. Jobless claims fell by 4,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out weekly ups and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WWLP

Rising costs: Inflation rate highest since 1990

A continued impact on your wallet, as new statistics released Wednesday showed consumer costs in the United States rose 6.2% in October versus the previous 12 months, the highest inflation rate Americans have faced since 1990.
BUSINESS
Economy
Duluth News Tribune

Soaring gasoline, food prices boost U.S. inflation; labor market tightening

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices accelerated in October as Americans paid more for gasoline and food, leading to the biggest annual gain in 31 years, suggesting inflation could stay uncomfortably high well into 2022 amid snarled global supply chains. Inflation pressures are also brewing in the labor...
BUSINESS
New York Post

Wholesale prices skyrocket as inflation continues to ripple across economy

Wholesale prices in the US skyrocketed 8.6 percent last month compared to a year earlier — as inflationary pressures continue to ripple throughout economy, the Labor Department said. The producer price index — a measure of inflation before it hits consumers — increased 0.6 percent in October from a month...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

China factory gate prices hit 26-year high in October

China’s factory gate prices surged to a 26-year high in October amid a power crisis, according to figures released on Wednesday by the National Bureau of Statistics. Producer price inflation rose from 10.7% year-on-year in September to 13.5%, versus expectations for 12.3%. Meanwhile, consumer price inflation rose to a 13-month...
BUSINESS
aba.com

U.S. International Trade Balance Grows in September

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $80.9 billion in September, up $8.1 billion from $72.8 billion in August, revised. The September increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of...
POLITICS
FXStreet.com

German Industrial Production unexpectedly drops by 1.1% MoM in September

Industrial Production in Germany showed an unexpected decline in September, the official data showed on Friday, suggesting that the recovery in the manufacturing sector is dwindling. Eurozone’s economic powerhouse’s industrial output drops by 1.1% MoM, the federal statistics authority Destatis said in figures adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, vs....
ECONOMY
aba.com

New Orders for Manufactured Goods Increase in September

New orders for manufactured goods in September, up sixteen of the last seventeen months, increased $1.3 billion or 0.2% to $515.9 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Shipments, also up sixteen of the last seventeen months, increased $3.2 billion or 0.6 percent to $511.5 billion. New orders for manufactured...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

U.S. trade deficit jumps to record high in September

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit jumped to a record high in September as exports slumped, government data showed on Thursday. The Commerce Department said that the trade gap surged 11.2% to a record $80.9 billion. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast an $80.5 billion deficit. Exports tumbled 3.0%...
BOSTON, MA
Shore News Network

German industrial orders rebound less than expected in September

BERLIN (Reuters) -Higher demand from abroad drove a weaker-than-expected rise in German industrial orders in September following a plunge in the previous month, suggesting that factories in Europe’s largest economy could hike output once supply bottlenecks ease. Orders for goods “Made in Germany” were up 1.3% on the month after...
ECONOMY

