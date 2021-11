(Council Bluffs) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office released more information on a shooting incident east of Council Bluffs. On Sunday, November 7th, at around 7:45 AM, Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Timber Drive east of Council Bluffs for a domestic disturbance with a possible shooting victim. Upon Deputies arrival they made contact with 86 year old Harvey Rankin who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Once Deputies entered the residence, they found 83 year old Bonnie Rankin deceased inside. Harvey Rankin was transported to University of Nebraska Medical Center by Lewis Township Rescue. A Pottawattamie County Deputy followed the ambulance to the hospital and placed a law enforcement hold on Harvey Rankin.

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO