1st_$15,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 1mi. 2nd_$16,500, st alc, 3YO up, 6f. 3rd_$41,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW2 L), 1mi. 4th_$24,000, cl $25,000-$25,000, 2YO, 5½f. 5th_$11,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. Wicked Justice120Rotten to the Core117. New Year's Delight113Shes My Treasure120. Oxbow's Image120Sequeeker117. Ready to Monba121. 6th_$38,000,...

INDIANA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO