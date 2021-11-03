CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slipknot Forced to Stop Concert After Fans Start Massive Bonfire

By Graham Hartmann
96.3 The Blaze
96.3 The Blaze
 8 days ago
Slipknot’s concert in Phoenix, Arizona, last night (Nov. 2) was paused for roughly 30 minutes so a large fire in the crowd could be extinguished. The bonfire at the back of the crowd, which was lit on the lawn of the...

96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

