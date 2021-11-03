CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Valkyrae instantly regrets Twitch stream with Mizkif after RFLCT drama

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Valkyrae’s RFLCT skincare drama became a huge topic of discussion among the streaming community, she went live to play games with some friends — and instantly regretted it with Mizkif in the call. The RFLCT skincare brand launched with immediate backlash over its claims to tackle “blue light...

