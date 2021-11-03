Valkyrae instantly regrets Twitch stream with Mizkif after RFLCT drama

Valkyrae revealed to fans that she's having a hard time in the wake of her product line's controversy. In the days after her skincare company went viral, Valkyrae agreed that she thought the hate was warranted, noting that medical claims should have been more thoroughly explained on RFLCT's site. Valkyrae also felt that RFLCT went wrong by not including more thorough research on its website, however, that part of the project was beyond her control and, despite her advocacy to include more research for potential buyers to peruse, RFLCT did not alter its site. Now, fans are saying RIP to RFLCT as its website shut down and the product was pulled from over 400 stores. Valkyrae attempted to explain the damage done to her and her brand by the scandal, showing her vulnerable side to fans.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO