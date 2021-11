I really don’t envy anyone who’s involved in the development of annual sports games. While many players think they’re just low-effort rehashes every year (and, hey, sometimes they are), the reality is that it’s just impossible to do much but iterate each time. Developers release a game in the back half of the year and then have to fix things, add some things, and then jump right onto the next game and figure out how add new things. There seems to be very little downtime, and when you throw in a worldwide event that’s made us all best mates with our (now far smellier) couches, the balancing act gets even harder.

FIFA ・ 6 DAYS AGO